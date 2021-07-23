[ LETTER ]

Scams should be obvious

The Taipei Times’ article, “Caution called for as online fraud surges,” (July 17, page 2) provides both timely and worrisome advice.

It seems that I am seeing such reports more frequently, yet nothing seems to work in stopping this mini-pandemic.

One would think that today’s citizens, wherever they might live, would be savvy enough to understand that solicitations, especially online, are inherently suspicious in nature.

Your reaction to such an action should be: “Why is this person, whom I don’t know, contacting me?” rather than, “Oh goody, a can’t-miss opportunity! Sign me up!”

As a college professor, I make it a point to emphasize in every class that I teach: “Check and double-check information that you receive online.” Caveat emptor — Let the buyer beware. If only we could make this a universal campaign.

Kirk Hazlett

Adjunct professor of communications, University of Tampa, Florida