On July 6, US National Security Council Indo-Pacific Coordinator Kurt Campbell said: “We do not support Taiwan independence.” Campbell’s statement was confusing, immoral, anti-democratic and disappointingly common. Speaking as an American, I think Campbell should be ashamed, and so should anyone else who parrots his words. The administration of US President Joe Biden should stand up for US values, not disrespect our democratic friends in order to appease the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Taiwan is in fact independent. For Campbell to suggest that the US does not support Taiwan’s independence is inaccurate and foolish, since it plays into the hands of
A key dividing line between Taiwanese and the more archaic members of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) is found in how they answer two basic questions: “What do you consider to be your motherland?” and “Would you die to defend it?” The topic of Taiwan and one’s motherland is problematic. It even came up in Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) address on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Xi declared that it was his “duty to restore Taiwan to the Chinese motherland.” Xi could not be farther from the truth in what is Chinese
On July 1, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) celebrated its centennial. Former Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) chairs Lien Chan (連戰) and Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱), as well as People First Party Chairman James Soong (宋楚瑜) and New Party Chairman Wu Cherng-dean (吳成典), cosigned a telegram to Beijing to show support and congratulate Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) and the CCP. Lien and Hung led the KMT in the era following the death of former president Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國), and Soong has been called Chiang’s chosen heir. Most of these politicians no longer have a political future in Taiwan, and KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣),
Talk to almost anyone about Taiwan’s defense, and, sooner or later, the conversation will turn to the “insurmountable” problems posed by China’s ballistic missiles. During the 1995-1996 Taiwan Strait Crisis, the Chinese Communist Party used ballistic missiles as tools of political warfare. The People’s Liberation Army fired rockets into the waters near Taiwan in an attempt to spoil the country’s first free and fair presidential elections. The projectiles were unarmed and the ploy failed. Nonetheless, the psychological damage was done, and the experience would never be forgotten. Rationally speaking, there is no reason why anyone should fear China’s ballistic missiles more