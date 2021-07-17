Momentum favors an independent Taiwan

By Chen Kuan-fu 陳冠甫





Former National Security Council secretary-general Chiou I-jen (邱義仁) on July 4 said that “while it is a cruel thing to say, it is not up to the people of Taiwan to decide if they want to declare independence.”

Shortly thereafter, US National Security Council Indo-Pacific Coordinator Kurt Campbell, who attracted much attention when he said that the US supports strong unofficial relations with Taiwan, but does not support Taiwanese independence.

This only pleased the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and pan-blue camp supporters.

Many commentaries since have talked about the US laying down a red line and the shattered dream of Taiwanese independence, as in the days of the fight against the “three-in-one enemy” — overseas Taiwanese independence advocates, the dangwai (黨外, “outside the party”) movement in Taiwan and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Even KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) called on the government to return to the “established foundation for cross-strait dialogue.”

The US has always maintained an attitude of “ambiguity” on the Taiwan issue, namely that China does not have sovereignty over Taiwan and that Taiwanese should determine their future.

In terms of international law, the US rarely takes a position on the sovereignty of other nations lest it be accused of interfering in their domestic affairs.

Another thing that is clear is that the KMT does not want to admit that the Republic of China (ROC) will never return to the “Greater China” era.

The question of international support for “ROC, Taiwan” gaining de jure independence is one thing, but the possibility that the ROC on Taiwan could represent all of China is zero, because any basis for dialogue acceptable to the CCP, such as the so-called “1992 consensus,” is nothing more than a preparatory act for the annexation of Taiwan.

Looking closely at the statements by Chiou and Campbell, all the talk about the need to consider the international situation and what China might do, and fully understanding that it is an extremely sensitive issue, points to the same thing — the international situation must be taken into account — but it also involves the question of whether to extend or withhold national recognition.

If de jure independence refers to a Taiwanese declaration of independence that clearly states that Taiwan has a government independent of and separate from China, it is undoubtedly a decision for the people of Taiwan.

In the case of Kosovo, the International Court of Justice’s opinion affirmed that its declaration of independence in itself did not contravene international law. The question is if a declaration of independence means that a legitimate state can be established.

The court did not provide a ruling in the case of Kosovo, but returned to the question of whether the post-independence “status quo” was consistent with the international order and the nation’s own interests.

Taiwan congratulated Kosovo on its independence, but that was concealed by Kosovo for fear of provoking a Chinese reaction.

International Court of Justice judge James Crawford, who died on May 31, argued that Taiwan is not a nation because it does not explicitly claim that it is separate from China and because it is not recognized as a nation distinguishable from China.

While the first issue explains why Taiwan needs de jure independence, the second is equally relevant to the global situation and a resolution could only be reached after a declaration of independence were issued.

What is certain is that the longer Taiwan is independent from China, the easier it would become to promote itself as a normal nation.

Chen Kuan-fu is a graduate law student at National Taipei University.

Translated by Perry Svensson