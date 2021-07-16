[ LETTER ]

Libraries not ready to reopen

An article published on Wednesday in the Liberty Times, the Taipei Times’ sister newspaper, asks why movie theaters, domestic travel, kindergartens and such have been allowed to relax the restrictions of the level 3 COVID-19 alert, but questions why libraries have been excluded.

The reasons are simple.

First, libraries lend books, and this service has not changed. All people need do is reserve online the book they wish and then pick it up. Readers’ rights have not been significantly curtailed; they are just not able to read the book on a library’s premises.

The services offered by museums, galleries and theaters are different: You cannot take those experiences home.

Second, the decision to tighten or relax restrictions to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak must be weighed carefully. Private businesses need to make money to survive, and have been seriously affected by suspending services or changing how they operate to comply with restrictions during this period. It is only natural that they would be given priority to open up, so long as they can fulfill certain conditions.

Libraries are public services, not run for profit, so why should they push to be allowed to reopen fully and increase the risk of the outbreak flaring up again? I would ask library patrons to have patience, despite the inconvenience, and for now take their borrowed books home.

Lee Jen-hao

Taipei