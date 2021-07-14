Time to lift mandate on outdoor masks

Since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been urged to follow the science. If you have been skeptical about new vaccine technologies or the need for lengthy lockdowns, you have likely had friends retort with advice from the WHO or the US Centers for Disease Control, or even quote an academic study or two. However, there is one area where governments and societies at large have not followed the science — wearing masks outdoors. For more than a year, scientists have continually found that SARS-CoV-2, including its Delta variant, is transmitted outdoors only in exceptionally rare circumstances. Where they

By Michael Riches 李賢齊