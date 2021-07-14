Critics abusing freedom of speech

By Chen Chiao-chicy 陳喬琪





There is a political joke in which a Soviet tourist stands in front of the White House and says to an American: “Look how free we are in the Soviet Union, we can cuss your leaders as much as we want.” The American says: “I don’t need to go to Moscow to do that, I can just stand right here and cuss our president.”

Thanks to the struggles and sacrifices of previous generations, Taiwan has become a fully fledged democracy and has achieved freedom of speech, just like the US.

However, Taiwan has also evolved to the point where the president can be told off in the same way as one would tell off a neighbor’s child, and even be called out over the authenticity of their doctoral degree. A president was accused of corruption while in office, and was detained and prosecuted after stepping down, eventually experiencing a nervous breakdown while serving his sentence.

It is worrying that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), because of the seriousness of a COVID-19 outbreak and a shortage of vaccines, is being scolded daily and accused of using her influence on behalf of vaccine manufacturers. One cannot help but think that freedom of speech in Taiwan has reached the level of lawlessness.

As the COVID-19 pandemic was peaking in the US last year, then-president Donald Trump said that the coronavirus was not a problem and it was just like the flu, but in the end the situation was so bad that tens of millions of people were infected and hundreds of thousands died, and the US government invested billions of dollars in pharmaceutical companies to develop a vaccine.

In Taiwan, Trump would have been prosecuted, and sentenced for corruption and influence peddling, but not in the US. Although the pandemic was peaking and public debate was filled with unpleasant commentary and criticism, the US successfully pulled off a presidential election. This is the difference in how democracy and freedom are expressed in the US and Taiwan, and it is an area that Taiwanese experts and academics in social, judicial, political and media circles should continue to study and learn from.

The criticism and commentary that has appeared during the pandemic could be described as “assorted bad-mouthing of Taiwan.” It all issues from opposition parties, disillusioned politicians, unrestrained talking heads and pretentious experts. Opposition parties, for example, are incapable of coming up with meaningful and constructive criticism, and as a result they have lost their ability to influence the political agenda.

The unrestricted abusive language of disillusioned politicians or the specious studies they put forward are easy to see through, while the unrestrained and reckless comments and actions of talking heads have been swept into the trash can. As for pretentious experts, a certain academician leaked the contents of a blind vaccine trial in their capacity as a member of the Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine review committee before the results were revealed, and even attacked the president. It really is unbelievable.

One wishes to believe that their criticisms are based on a Taiwanese awareness and that they are voicing their criticism for the good of the nation. Still, Taiwanese would surely appreciate it if the criticisms were more constructive, valuable and practical. If not, those people should remain quiet.

Chen Chiao-chicy is a psychiatrist at Mackay Memorial Hospital and Mackay Medical College.

Translated by Perry Svensson