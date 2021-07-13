EDITORIAL: Vaccines benefit service sector

Taiwan’s efforts to curb a COVID-19 outbreak received a considerable boost yesterday as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co jointly announced their procurement of 10 million vaccine doses from Pfizer-BioNTech. As they had pledged, the tech heavyweights said they would donate the doses to the Centers for Disease Control to increase the vaccination rate and thwart the spread of variants.

The announcement was timely, as Taiwan is struggling to acquire enough doses to fully reopen the economy, although good progress is being made toward controlling the outbreak, with the daily number of new COVID-19 infections decreasing steadily.

The vaccination rate has gradually risen to more than 14.87 percent, but that is far below the threshold of 60 to 70 percent that most experts say is needed for herd immunity. The government aims to have 25 percent of the population vaccinated by the end of the month.

Although other countries’ economies have taken more of a hit from the pandemic than Taiwan’s — with the central bank having forecast GDP growth of 5.08 percent for this year — unemployment is the worst in about seven-and-a-half years.

The main driver of economic growth is robust exports, as the nation benefits from the world’s dependence on local production of chips, laptops and other electronics for the work-from-home and distance-learning trends.

Meanwhile, the service sector has experienced a plunge in business due to movement restrictions.

For service-sector workers, the nation’s resilient economic growth might appear unrealistic, as an increasing number of employees at hotels, restaurants and transportation companies have been laid off or have taken unpaid leave. Those workers are struggling to make ends meet and look to government relief money to get them through.

The unemployment rate in May rose to 4.11 percent, compared with 3.64 percent in April, after the government on May 19 imposed a temporary shutdown of all recreational and cultural facilities, and banned dine-in service at restaurants. The service sector had the majority of the job losses, with 86,000 people out of work in May.

As of Thursday last week, the number of workers taking unpaid leave had rapidly increased to an aggregate 21,133 people — up 7,507 people in one week — with dining establishments reporting the most (9,331 people), the Ministry of Labor’s weekly tally showed.

However, the manufacturing sector reported that 1,902 workers were placed on furlough last week, down sharply from 4,000 the week before. Chipmakers, electronic component suppliers and laptop computer makers remain optimistic about the rest of the year, as rising demand is keeping their factories busier than ever.

This month, the job market, specifically the service sector, is expected to deteriorate further as most business activity remains restricted under a soft lockdown extended until July 26. Given its limited scale, the conditional lifting of some restrictions is unlikely to give a significant boost to businesses.

As most businesses in the service sector are small to medium-sized firms, a prolonged soft lockdown is likely to force more of them to shut, sending unemployment higher. If deterioration of the sector is not turned around, it is likely to dent Taiwan’s GDP growth.

Boosting the vaccination rate and augmenting the vaccine supply are broadly considered most effective for keeping COVID-19 infections in check and safely reopening the economy. In addition to virus relief measures, the government should prioritize expanding vaccine procurement to the large scale of its economic stimulus packages, as vaccine donations from the private sector play a supplementary role.