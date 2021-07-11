EDITORIAL: Relaxed level 3 alert an opportunity

Following the central government’s relaxation of certain COVID-19 control measures, it is local governments that are put on trial for their abilities to prevent a new outbreak. This can be viewed as an opportunity ahead of next year’s local elections.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday responded to public anticipation by relaxing some curbs and allowing local governments to make adjustments, while extending the nationwide alert, originally to end tomorrow, for two more weeks until July 26.

The so-called relaxation is more like a psychological tactic to vent public melancholy, given that local governments are reserved about lifting restrictions.

Among the eased measures, one highlight is that eateries, food courts and night markets are allowed to provide dine-in services from Tuesday if the operators can maintain 1.5m social distancing among individual diners and other disease prevention measures.

However, local governments have decided to maintain the ban on dine-in services.

Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) on Friday said the city would conditionally allow dine-in services at eateries. However, after encountering criticism on social media, Huang yesterday said the ban would remain.

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) on Friday criticized the CECC’s relaxation as a “deceptive” move, saying that it aims to shift the responsibility to local governments and cover up its inability to acquire enough COVID-19 vaccines to allow for a real relaxation of restrictions.

Shouldering more responsibility in a crisis can be viewed as an opportunity as well. It is curious why the KMT, which has rarely ceased in its reproaches to the CECC, would reject the opportunity for its local mayors to demonstrate their competence.

Among KMT members who govern a municipality, New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) appears to be more focused on disease control while wasting less time on political hot air, thus garnering less criticism from citizens.

Despite the surge in local cases in New Taipei City since May, Hou proved his ability to prevent a worsening of the outbreak by persisting in investigating the contacts of confirmed cases and regularly updating the information on social media. By Thursday last week, fewer new cases have been reported from New Taipei City than Taipei.

Compared with Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) of the Taiwan People’s Party, Hou has more political wisdom to fend off attacks launched by Democratic Progressive Party lawmakers with his persuasive performance. While Hou also expressed some disapproval about the CECC’s measures, he knows when to shut up, a crucial skill that other KMT members and Ko should learn.

As many local governments have become used to holding regular news briefings since May, their residents are able to form better ideas about what their elected leaders are doing and what risks should be avoided in their neighborhoods.

As disease prevention measures have become part of people’s daily lives, the CECC should be stepping back to serve as a supervising agency, without having to rush to the front line or hold news conferences every day. It has better things to do.

For example, its vaccination priority list is apparently a mess. The list is more like a result of lobbying, as some vocational groups have been added to the list after they complained loudly enough, while the priority of different age groups is a mess.

After much confusion about getting shots, and while the nation is receiving more COVID-19 vaccines, the central government should spend more time reflecting on its vaccination rollout policy.