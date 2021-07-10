[ LETTER ]

Ko is not a good leader

Expanded testing of workers at wholesale markets in Taipei showed that 41 vendors at Huannan Market have tested positive for COVID-19, leading to its immediate closure on July 2.

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) did not protect the citizens.

First of all, when the Taipei Agricultural Products Marketing epidemic broke out, the Taipei City Government only insisted on using rapid test kits, which are not comprehensive. Ko went through the motions of testing for COVID-19.

Ko claims to be a medical expert. In theory, he should be the local chief who is most capable of extinguishing the epidemic, but the actual response shows this is not the case.

Ko, in order to curry favor with the voters, insisted on partially reopening Taipei night markets. He increased the risk of community transmission.

Ko might be a medical expert, but he is not a good leader.

Liao Ching-ting

Taoyuan