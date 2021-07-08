The Taiwan-US defense relationship is a cornerstone of the partnership between the two nations, and plays a crucial role in ensuring peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the Indo-Pacific region at large. Recent actions and statements by the US and other international actors in support of Taiwan have initiated a much-needed increase in its global presence, demonstrating to China that forcible annexation of the country is absolutely unacceptable. To further emphasize this tenet of the US’ Taiwan policy, parallel developments in defense policy are a natural and effective means of furthering a peaceful cross-strait environment. By enacting the
For several years, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has instructed the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to use its range of advanced fighter jets to provocatively probe — and even cross — the Taiwan Strait median line. The PLA has also used aerial drones, which it classifies as “strategic weaponry,” to slip into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), although on a less frequent basis. In October last year, the PLA flew a drone into Taiwan’s southwesterly ADIZ for the first time. Taiwan’s military used radar and ground-to-air missiles to track the uncrewed aircraft. In March, the PLA used a new
Japan has donated an additional 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine; donations by TSMC, Hon Hai and other private organizations are in progress; and government purchases continue to be delivered. All these efforts provide strong support for Taiwan’s pandemic prevention effort. Although the COVID-19 situation remains serious, the pandemic will eventually pass. When it does, the post-pandemic global political landscape, the economic and trade environment, and Taiwan’s political situation will take on new forms. There will be no going back. The most important change will be the geopolitical battle that takes shape between the democratic camp — Europe, the US, Japan and
Dear future hosts of the Olympic Games: Four of the next five Olympics are scheduled to be held in democracies: Japan (Tokyo, this month); France (Paris, 2024); Italy (Milano Cortina, 2026); and the US (Los Angeles, 2028). Democratic nations are the top bidders for the 2030 Olympics, while Brisbane, Australia, is so far the only city being considered for the 2032 games. As you might know, one of our democratic friends, Taiwan, is being relentlessly harassed by China’s authoritarian rulers, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). It claims that Taiwan is a part of the People’s Republic of China, even though it is