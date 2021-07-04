Officials could learn from Chia’s calm style

By Tsai Jr-keng 蔡志鏗





Entertainer Janet Chia (賈永婕) last month attracted attention from local media and was dubbed the Anti-Pandemic Goddess by quickly raising nearly NT$100 million (US$3.57 million) to purchase 366 high flow nasal cannulas — devices for respiratory support — for hospitals.

Additionally, after a medical worker contacted Chia for help following a cluster infection of the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant in Pingtung County, she donated eight powered air-purifying respirators, 800 protective suits and other medical supplies such as video laryngoscopes to Antai Tian-Sheng Memorial Hospital and three other hospitals in the county.

Chia’s charitable acts have deeply touched medical workers and won her applause from the public.

While Chia’s generosity and efficiency have won her much public acclaim, reports have also highlighted another excellent personality trait that is worthy of emulation: She responds to doubt with a high level of EQ — “emotional intelligence quotient.”

After President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) called her on June 17 to express her appreciation, Chia jokingly told reporters that she was not nervous at all when talking with the president on the phone, because, after all, she was a strong woman who once swam across the English Channel.

However, the 47-year-old entertainer revealed that she could not resist complaining to Tsai about some media outlets referring to her as “auntie,” a term for older women that she felt unable to accept. Their humorous exchange was impressive indeed.

As Chia’s good deeds have received much public recognition, resulting in a surge of media exposure, some people have encouraged her to run for election or seek a public post. With the same sense of humor, she responded: “Yes, I’ll run,” not for public office, but in a beauty contest.

When Chia personally delivered medical supplies from Taipei to Pingtung late last month, some social media critics said that she was just showing off. Not only was Chia not angry, but she also said that if she had only done this for show, then at least it was a wonderful show that was enjoyable to watch. With her high EQ, she cleared all doubts and won even greater public support and trust.

As a couple of Chinese sayings tell us, “with great fame comes great scrutiny” and “things often do not turn out the way we expect them to.”

Faced with praise, criticism or doubt, Chia simply applies her high EQ to her response. She does not fire back, and she does not engage in arguments flushed with anger. She serves as a good example for all Taiwanese.

In particular, public officials and elected representatives in Taiwan are frequently questioned and become targets of public sarcasm and ridicule. Instead of engaging in a war of words that no one is willing to lose, they would do well to learn from Chia’s high-EQ approach, using softness to conquer strength, as that is a great way to achieve much with little effort.

Taking that approach, officials will not hurt the dignity of others and they can end disputes with grace.

Tsai Jr-keng is a retired elementary-school principal.

Translated by Eddy Chang