EDITORIAL: Ending level 3 COVID-19 lockdown

“What is the first thing you want to do after the COVID-19 level 3 alert is lifted?” Many social media users in Taiwan have been asking each other this question after being under a soft lockdown for one month. Most of their wishes could not be simpler. Some said they just want a good meal at a restaurant; others would like to hang out with friends or go on a date. Parents who have young children said they just want to send the kids back to school soon. However, some wishes, such as meeting relatives who have died from the disease, can