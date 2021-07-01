There are increasing signs that Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) reign is facing a serious challenge from within the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), threatening to tip China into a period of political instability that could have ramifications for the security of the region, including Taiwan. The first indication of trouble occurred on Jan. 22, when Xi gave an address at a meeting of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, the CCP’s highest internal investigation unit. Xi made reference to “corruption within China’s political and legal systems,” and ordered the commission to strictly investigate “two-faced people who pay lip service in public,
The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) celebrates its 100th anniversary tomorrow. Among actions aimed at expanding the celebrations, officials have compiled “80 slogans for the party’s centenary” and “100 quotes from party history.” In 2013, Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), who is general secretary of the CCP, said that “power should be exercised within the cage of regulations,” but he has continually challenged the regulations for the sake of his personal power. As a result, the CCP’s 20th National Party Congress next year is seen by some as a looming storm. While the 19th National Party Congress in 2017 abolished the rule that
The world is slowly shifting from a global village paradigm to that of a global home. It is a major shift and requires that all nations not only are involved, but also are responsible players. To make this shift, they must recognize that they are members of one family, the human race, and live in one home, planet Earth. This is a simple statement, but it remains a difficult concept to accept, because it requires nations to always consider the good of the whole. Long in coming, this shift has ironically been helped by the spread of certain viruses in the
The administration of US President Joe Biden on June 4 released a 100-day supply chain review titled “Building Resilient Supply Chains, Revitalizing American Manufacturing, and Fostering Broad-based Growth.” It lays out just how much the US — and the global economy — relies on Taiwan and its semiconductor industry. From the US perspective, this reliance is considered a national security vulnerability. The vulnerability is not limited simply to Taiwan, but also to the reliance on a cluster of additional countries all located in East Asia, mainly China, South Korea and Japan. The supply chain review explains in excruciating detail how semiconductors