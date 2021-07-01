[ LETTER ]

Partial lockdown measures

Taiwan has been fortunate when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the situation changed in the past month. Consequently, many people across the nation have moved from commuting to work to working at home.

The idea is fine for people who work at an office on work computers. However, it is unfair to some workers in different situations.

First, people who work at home must use their personal computers and Internet connections, which means they have to use their home computers for many more hours than usual. In addition, they are using their own Internet connections, which also costs them more money.

Employers are not required to compensate their employees for these added personal expenses. Workers receive a salary for the work they do. If they have to spend some of that salary to perform their work, they deserve financial compensation.

Second, many of the people who have been forced to work at home do not have the kind of shelter from noise pollution they have in an office. Taiwan is filled with noise pollution from jackhammers, and other street and construction noise, which makes it impossible for some workers to perform their jobs at home. This decreases productivity, and adds to the anxiety and psychological stress of working remotely.

To resolve these and other problems, the government must take certain actions.

First, for people who are required to work from home and use their personal computers, home space and Internet connections, the government should offer income tax relief in the form of a deduction.

Second, municipal councils should set limits on noise allowances during a partial lockdown — alert level 3 and above. Construction sites in urban areas and close to homes and apartments that use jackhammers and have trucks moving, as well as other construction machinery, must be required to cease operations until the alert is over.

The government can offer tax relief to construction companies that can prove they have incurred losses due to such restrictions.

We live in a society where people — employers, employees, businesses and the government — must trust and treat each other with respect. The outbreak is an opportunity for us to re-examine what respect and living in a democracy truly means on a personal level. Looking out for each other must count for more than anything we do for a living.

Xue Meng-ren

Taichung