Partial lockdown measures
Taiwan has been fortunate when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the situation changed in the past month. Consequently, many people across the nation have moved from commuting to work to working at home.
The idea is fine for people who work at an office on work computers. However, it is unfair to some workers in different situations.
First, people who work at home must use their personal computers and Internet connections, which means they have to use their home computers for many more hours than usual. In addition, they are using their own Internet connections, which also costs them more money.
Employers are not required to compensate their employees for these added personal expenses. Workers receive a salary for the work they do. If they have to spend some of that salary to perform their work, they deserve financial compensation.
Second, many of the people who have been forced to work at home do not have the kind of shelter from noise pollution they have in an office. Taiwan is filled with noise pollution from jackhammers, and other street and construction noise, which makes it impossible for some workers to perform their jobs at home. This decreases productivity, and adds to the anxiety and psychological stress of working remotely.
To resolve these and other problems, the government must take certain actions.
First, for people who are required to work from home and use their personal computers, home space and Internet connections, the government should offer income tax relief in the form of a deduction.
Second, municipal councils should set limits on noise allowances during a partial lockdown — alert level 3 and above. Construction sites in urban areas and close to homes and apartments that use jackhammers and have trucks moving, as well as other construction machinery, must be required to cease operations until the alert is over.
The government can offer tax relief to construction companies that can prove they have incurred losses due to such restrictions.
We live in a society where people — employers, employees, businesses and the government — must trust and treat each other with respect. The outbreak is an opportunity for us to re-examine what respect and living in a democracy truly means on a personal level. Looking out for each other must count for more than anything we do for a living.
Xue Meng-ren
Taichung
There are increasing signs that Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) reign is facing a serious challenge from within the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), threatening to tip China into a period of political instability that could have ramifications for the security of the region, including Taiwan. The first indication of trouble occurred on Jan. 22, when Xi gave an address at a meeting of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, the CCP’s highest internal investigation unit. Xi made reference to “corruption within China’s political and legal systems,” and ordered the commission to strictly investigate “two-faced people who pay lip service in public,
The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) celebrates its 100th anniversary tomorrow. Among actions aimed at expanding the celebrations, officials have compiled “80 slogans for the party’s centenary” and “100 quotes from party history.” In 2013, Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), who is general secretary of the CCP, said that “power should be exercised within the cage of regulations,” but he has continually challenged the regulations for the sake of his personal power. As a result, the CCP’s 20th National Party Congress next year is seen by some as a looming storm. While the 19th National Party Congress in 2017 abolished the rule that
The world is slowly shifting from a global village paradigm to that of a global home. It is a major shift and requires that all nations not only are involved, but also are responsible players. To make this shift, they must recognize that they are members of one family, the human race, and live in one home, planet Earth. This is a simple statement, but it remains a difficult concept to accept, because it requires nations to always consider the good of the whole. Long in coming, this shift has ironically been helped by the spread of certain viruses in the
The administration of US President Joe Biden on June 4 released a 100-day supply chain review titled “Building Resilient Supply Chains, Revitalizing American Manufacturing, and Fostering Broad-based Growth.” It lays out just how much the US — and the global economy — relies on Taiwan and its semiconductor industry. From the US perspective, this reliance is considered a national security vulnerability. The vulnerability is not limited simply to Taiwan, but also to the reliance on a cluster of additional countries all located in East Asia, mainly China, South Korea and Japan. The supply chain review explains in excruciating detail how semiconductors