EDITORIAL: Vaccine hypocrisy hurts KMT

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers at a news conference on Monday commented on revelations that influential Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) members leveraged their “special privileges” to receive AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccinations.

The glaring hypocrisy the DPP lawmakers were trying to establish was that the KMT has spent weeks on a campaign to sow doubts and fear about the AstraZeneca vaccine, dissuading members of the public from taking it, even as the nation was at risk of being inundated with cluster infections and the death toll from COVID-19 was rising.

The lawmakers accused the KMT of conducting this campaign so that the public would reject the vaccines, and KMT members could “jump the line” and get the AstraZeneca jab for themselves.

If this were true, it would mean that the party had slumped to an ethical low unplumbed for some time, even for the KMT. This is not to give the KMT the benefit of the doubt, but the truth probably lies elsewhere, and likely speaks more of the KMT’s political desperation and lack of direction than a nefarious plan to protect its members.

Individuals known to have received the AstraZeneca vaccine through their “special privilege” include former Mainland Affairs Council deputy minister Chang Hsien-yao (張顯耀) and former KMT legislator Ting Shou-chung (丁守中).

Chang has said that Taiwanese should reject “the AstraZeneca vaccines that Japan did not want” and accused the DPP government of “begging” for donations. However, his own vaccination does not represent a change of heart: It turned out that he received his jab on May 28, long before he made those comments.

Ting has pushed for the government to accept Chinese-made vaccines and publicly said he would receive one himself, but said nothing about the merits of having the AstraZeneca jab, or his own reasons for doing so. The KMT members’ willingness to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine shows that their attempts to cast doubts about its efficacy or safety was part of a concerted disinformation campaign.

The hypocrisy itself is not hard to believe, nor is the willful obstructionism, given previous instances of the KMT’s opposition for opposition’s sake.

Here, these individuals have demonstrated not only unethical behavior, but also questionable political judgement. Jumping the line in front of those more at risk than them would have been bad enough; the hypocrisy makes matters look so much worse. Given the situation, with the upturn in the number of positive cases and deaths from COVID-19, the arrival of the AstraZeneca vaccines was uncontrovertibly a positive development. So why insist on casting doubt and dissuading the public from making use of them?

The KMT chairperson election has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but influential party figures wishing to participate still need to maintain their visibility among the party faithful and to demonstrate their anti-DPP credentials to core KMT voters.

What would it look like if they threw their weight behind the DPP-led government now, even if doing so were good for the country and the pandemic response? It would go against their every instinct to approve of the government’s efforts, and they are not up to the task of offering any positive contribution, save for donating more medical supplies to hospitals when the cameras are rolling.

The KMT’s efforts to damage the government even at this challenging juncture are largely failing. Opinion polls show that the popularity of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and her administration has taken a hit, but the KMT’s popularity has not increased. That is, the electorate is critical of the government, but does not see the KMT as a viable alternative. These revelations of KMT members’ hypocrisy and abuse of “special privileges” are unlikely to help its case.