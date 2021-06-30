Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co’s Yongling Foundation on Saturday were given the go-ahead to procure COVID-19 vaccines, have the vaccines shipped directly to Taiwan and donate them to the government.
The government approval is to have a far-reaching impact on Taiwan’s political development, as business leaders are likely to become pivotal in efforts to procure foreign vaccines.
It also means that the influence of business leaders might even come to exceed the influence of the political opposition — the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and a number of smaller opposition parties — forming another key political force.
OPPOSITION BENEFIT
A section in Japanese academic Seishu Yasu’s book Drifting Japanese Politics, which I recently read, says that one characteristic of the Japanese political system since World War II has been a lack of strong opposition parties that have the potential of becoming the ruling party.
On the basis of this, Yasu compares the Japanese situation with the Social Democratic Party (SPD) in post-war West Germany and then unified Germany, saying that although the SPD was the largest of the world’s Marxist and socialist parties in 1918, it quickly adopted an anti-communist stance and turned to Democratic socialism after World War II, successfully transforming itself into a party for the public in post-war Europe.
Thanks to this transformation, the SPD was able to attract more votes in elections and to form a coalition government with the ruling Christian Democratic Union (CDU) in 1966.
In addition to monitoring the CDU, the SPD began its path toward forming a government.
The Japan Socialist Party did not have the same conditions for transformation as the SPD and as an opposition party, it lacked the strength to take over as the ruling party, Yasu writes, adding that this directly led to the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s long hold on power.
Considering the political situation in Taiwan, since the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regained power in 2016, it has effectively weakened the KMT by passing laws regarding transitional justice and the KMT’s ill-gotten assets.
Two other major reasons for the weakening of the KMT are the party’s inability to transform itself, as well as its inability to play a crucial role in the legislature.
The KMT could learn a lot from the SPD’s transformation, because transformation is the only way that a party can continue to exist.
BUSINESS ACUMEN
Before amendments to the Company Act (公司法) were passed in 2018, several industrial and commercial associations ran advertisements in newspapers appealing to members of the Legislative Yuan and, in the end, most of their demands were accepted by the legislature, showing that the influence of business leaders had become greater than that of the opposition parties.
The government’s decision to approve requests by TSMC and Yongling to procure vaccines has once again highlighted the importance of business leaders in the political arena.
This is an issue worth paying closer attention to, as the influence of business leaders will surpass that of the opposition parties.
Cheng Ming-te is a professor at the Taipei City University of Science and Technology department of business administration.
Translated by Eddy Chang
