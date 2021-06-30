Reflecting on the CCP’s centenary

By Hong Chi-chang 洪奇昌





As the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) prepares to celebrate the 100th anniversary of its founding tomorrow, Beijing has gone into overdrive, issuing guidance on “party building” and employing its vast propaganda machine to sing the praises of the party’s historical achievements, including the transformation of China from a “colonized,” semi-feudal society to the second-most powerful nation on Earth.

Predictably, Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) is likely to highlight how he has continued to build on the achievements of those who came before and explicitly make China’s prospects and incomplete reforms his political mission, as a way of legitimizing his continued hold on power before the party at its 20th National Congress next year.

However, while Xi is working to implement his political ambitions, he faces a range of challenges at home and abroad.

During the 19th National Congress in 2017, Xi unveiled a three-step strategy to modernize China, with the first step — to achieve a “moderately prosperous society” by last year — having been achieved. The second step is to become a “modern socialist country” by 2035, while the final step is to build a “great modern socialist country” by 2050.

If Xi could implement all three, China might become a material, political, spiritual, social and ecological civilization, and — as a “great modern socialist nation” — a leading shaper of the international order and international values. That would give the country more confidence to promote the “China model” and “China plan” as a superior way to govern that should replace the Western model. Xi’s goal of the “great rejuvenation of the Chinese people” would be realized.

However, even though Xi appears to have successfully hitched his political fate to China’s rise, and the country appears to have a head start on recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, Beijing was only this year able to claim that it had achieved its basic goal of eradicating poverty.

In other words, Xi is still stuck in the initial phase of his plan to fully modernize China.

To facilitate a post-pandemic recovery, Beijing has invested a significant amount of capital to ensure stability in six areas: employment, financial operations, foreign trade, foreign investment, domestic investment and expectations. Its investments also aim to ensure security in six areas: jobs, basic needs for living, operation of markets, food and utilities, industries and supply chains, and government operations at the primary level.

In particular, Beijing’s efforts to ensure job security, and the security of basic needs for living and operation of markets highlight China’s ongoing weakness at achieving economic stability.

Meanwhile, at the Museum of the Communist Party of China on June 18, Xi led the CCP Politburo Standing Committee, as well as party and government leaders, in a ceremony to swear to “keep the party’s secrets” and “never betray the party,” which hints at factional conflicts and struggles in the country’s core leadership under Xi.

According to CCP thinking, management of development and internal political disputes requires control of the army, but reform of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is in its initial stage.

Last year’s goal was the mechanization and informatization of the PLA, and Xi told the fourth session of the 13th National People’s Congress in March that this year marks the beginning of a “three-step process” for the modernization of the PLA’s national defenses and military forces.

In other words, the PLA has a long way to go to achieve basic modernization by 2035 and to become a world-class military by mid-century, when China would mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

In addition to the situation in its hinterland, where China still needs to protect people’s livelihoods, promote reform and handle political disputes, its surging national self-confidence, mode of governance and external actions have caused distrust and suspicion to peak among countries in the West and the Indo-Pacific region. Trade tensions and technology disputes between the US and China have expanded into strategic competition, and become a prelude to a clash of civilizations.

While the administration of US President Joe Biden has encouraged US-China dialogue and affirmed China’s role in international governance, joint communiques following the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue summit last year and the G7 summit in the middle of this month, as well as joint statements by the US and Japan, the US and South Korea, and Japan and Australia — which have included support for peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, opposition to unilateral changes to the “status quo” in the East China Sea, across the Strait and in the South China Sea, as well as on China’s internal human rights situation — highlighted the challenge that China poses to universal values, such as the international order, human rights, certain freedoms and democracy.

In this context, while the CCP says that the annexation of Taiwan is its historical mission, the party leadership has many domestic and international issues to prioritize. Taiwan might be a core interest of Beijing, but unless Taiwan takes concrete action toward independence, full-scale unification is not a priority for Beijing over the next few years. After all, a war could slow down China’s reforms and even destroy cities on its southeastern coast. Even worse, a defeat could lead to the downfall of the country’s leadership and the party as a whole.

Beijing can therefore be expected to avoid making unexpected announcements on Taiwan during the CCP celebrations.

Meanwhile, Taiwan should continue to stick to its basic strategy of avoiding provocations and abandoning dialogue, while working responsibly to stabilize cross-strait relations and the situation in the Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan should also deepen its cooperation with the world’s democracies, unite in the fight against the pandemic, develop its economy and improve its defense capabilities to safeguard the way of life that Taiwanese believe in.

Hong Chi-chang is a former chairman of the Straits Exchange Foundation.

Translated by Edward Jones and Perry Svensson