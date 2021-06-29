Authorities in the central county of Miaoli announced COVID-19 restrictions imposed exclusively on migrant workers, mostly from Vietnam and the Philippines.
Unlike Taiwanese and other foreigners, migrant workers were banned from leaving their dormitories except to travel to and from their work. Naturally, this unprecedented measure has provoked a wave of criticism from several observers and civic groups.
It is a regrettable truth that migrant workers often face discrimination and work exploitation in Taiwan. The Taiwanese government has for years turned a deaf ear to repeated critiques, internationally and domestically, about unequal treatment and harsh labor conditions. Moreover, there are documented incidents of forced labor and inhumane treatment of migrant fishers on Taiwan-flagged vessels.
Furthermore, the recent outbreak of COVID-19 threw the migrant workers into an even more grievous situation. Despite all the known difficulties and human rights concerns, one must pause in surprise regarding how undisguisedly and as a “matter of course” migrant workers have been subjected to indefinite confinement in their dormitories while others could move about freely outside.
Moreover, this unparalleled measure was not put in place by non-state actors such as employers or job-placement agencies, but by a public authority.
It has to be noted in this context that the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention adopted last month deliberation No. 11, which urged strongly against using the COVID-19 pandemic as an excuse for unlawful deprivation of liberty.
The working group emphasized that all measures restricting the movement of persons must: have a clear legal basis; be carried out in accordance with the law; be strictly proportionate and necessary in pursuing a legitimate aim; and be governed by principles of equality and non-discrimination.
The UN group made clear that “any deprivation of liberty, even if it is authorized by law, may still be considered arbitrary if it is premised upon arbitrary legislation or is inherently unjust, relying for instance on discriminatory grounds.”
The group further pointed out that “emergency powers must not be used to deprive particular groups or individuals of liberty.”
Evidently, the UN working group is not the only international expert body that has raised concerns of human rights violations under the veil of the pandemic.
In the context of COVID-19, the UN Subcommittee on Prevention of Torture called on the UK to “prevent violations of the prohibition of ill treatment” that include “discriminatory practices and actions which have the effect of stigmatizing or marginalizing particular groups of persons. This may include those individuals and groups who are considered to be at risk of, or being potential carriers of, viruses.”
The above bodies have acknowledged the unprecedented nature of the circumstances and the need for a wide range of public health emergency measures to combat the pandemic.
They emphasized, however, that equal and humane treatment are absolute and non-derogable norms under international customary law and must never be limited, even in public health emergencies.
The absolute nature of these rights must be considered as a red line that no public authority can ever cross. Once it does, other norms of international law are activated, namely the duty of domestic authorities to conduct an effective investigation of cases of alleged ill treatment and the state’s obligation to provide redress to victims of human rights violations.
The above reflections should be applied unreservedly in the case of the Miaoli migrant worker restrictions.
Additionally, in light of the present adoption of the UN Convention Against Torture by Taiwan — a treaty that calls for humane treatment, equality and justice — the Miaoli example clearly illustrates that no society is immune against torture or ill treatment, and that it is the responsibility of all to stay vigilant and spread the spirit of human dignity to every area of public administration.
All the more during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pavel Doubek is a Czech human rights lawyer and postdoctoral researcher at Academia Sinica’s Institutum Iurisprudentiae.
