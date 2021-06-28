Managing US’ rivalry with China

By Nigel Li 李澤霖





Leadership renewal presents an opportunity for a renewal in foreign policy. This is an advantage that the US has, and China does not. US President Joe Biden succeeded an administration that did not hesitate to exploit anti-China rhetoric for political points and much-needed distractions. It was this rhetoric that blurred the lines between antagonizing the Chinese government and the Chinese people; the worrying increase in violence toward Asian Americans is most certainly a consequence of that.

Such rhetoric only hinders the US government and public from focusing on the true problem at hand. If the US is to deal with China appropriately — in a way that secures its objectives at the lowest possible cost — then the Biden administration must reconsider the general approach toward its new great adversary, lest a new great conflict arises.

Reapplying “Cold War” logic is problematic in many ways and must be avoided as much as possible. While it is tempting to see China the way the free world saw the Soviet Union, people must recognize that, unlike the latter, China is far more integrated into the world today.

One might highlight Beijing’s One Belt One Road Initiative and claim that it is “exporting” its system the way the Soviet Union sought to spread its ideology, but this is fundamentally incorrect. China is not attempting to spread “socialism with Chinese characteristics,” nor is it trying to instigate communist revolutions in the countries it is investing in — it merely seeks to expand its markets and secure partnerships with pliable regimes, which tend to be authoritarian.

Moreover, China’s greatest point of competition with the US is, thankfully, not in the proliferation of nuclear weapons. Yes, there are evident security fault lines that are drawn between the US and China — Taiwan being at the forefront. These fault lines need to be managed before it is too late to avert their consequences. How, then, should the US proceed?

The great power rivalry between the US and China is a different game than that of the Cold War: There are greater mechanisms that enable dialogue over confrontation and the presence of transnational issues that present opportunities for cooperation.

Rather than assuming that China is an irredeemable adversary, the US should indicate areas that the two great powers can cooperate — in combating climate change, for example. In areas where it cannot cooperate, on security issues like Taiwan and the South China Sea, the US should make efforts to relocate confrontation from the disputed territories to the negotiating table.

For Asian countries, it is especially important to create mechanisms to manage these conflicts, for if the match is lit and a crisis escalates into armed conflict, the first to suffer would be in Asia, not the US.

If the US is committed to cultivating peace in Asia, it must move forward with steps to bring China away from constantly using the threat of force. There are better ways of conducting diplomacy than through war.

However, there is a dilemma for the presidents of the US and China. Biden has inherited a country that is much warier of China, with many viewing it as an ideological adversary the way the Soviet Union was. Any move, such as starting negotiations with China, might make Biden look “soft” on Beijing, which would only harm his domestic image.

The same applies to Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), who has consolidated his power and popularity by rallying Chinese against the threats of the US and the West.

Even if China were to enter negotiations with the US, Chinese diplomats are necessitated to fight for absolute gains or to ensure the discussions’ failure, both of which play into the hands of the Chinese Communist Party, which can then paint its diplomats as “wolf warriors” or demonstrate that the US is an irreconcilable adversary.

Since 1945, the world has been enjoying the “long peace” — global war is a distant memory that only older people remember. The idea of a third world war only finds its place in movies and video games — people think it is impossible for such a thing to happen in their lifetimes.

However, nobody expected the assassination of an archduke to lead to a war, neither did many expect an angry, mustached man to bring war to the world until it was too late. Maybe people have not yet learned the lessons of history. People should not be blinded by hatred or fear, or even optimism. Pragmatism is the way forward. What matters now is that the US takes the first step toward managing conflict in Asia before it spirals out of control.

Nigel Li is a student at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations.