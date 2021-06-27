“What is the first thing you want to do after the COVID-19 level 3 alert is lifted?”
Many social media users in Taiwan have been asking each other this question after being under a soft lockdown for one month.
Most of their wishes could not be simpler. Some said they just want a good meal at a restaurant; others would like to hang out with friends or go on a date. Parents who have young children said they just want to send the kids back to school soon. However, some wishes, such as meeting relatives who have died from the disease, can never be realized.
Since the nation was put under the level 3 alert on May 19, the government has extended it three times, with the latest end date set for July 12.
The government is minimizing the impact of the level 3 alert by keeping extensions short. It has also avoided raising the alert to level 4 — enforcing a nearly full lockdown — which seemed very likely last month.
However, frequently extending the alert creates more uncertainty and woe for businesses, especially those in the service sector.
Due to their inability to anticipate risks, restaurants have difficulty planning for the near future, such as how long they should continue paying rent, or if they should go digital and invest in related technology. Meanwhile, some people whose stores are virtually closed said they do not know if they should immediately change their careers or persevere a little longer.
Even the Kang Yuan (康園) restaurant inside the Legislative Yuan’s compound in Taipei has announced it would close on July 3, even though it has served lawmakers and their guests for about two decades. Its closing epitomizes the hardship faced by restaurants nationwide.
Although there has been an overall decrease in the number of daily cases over the past week, the situation is still serious. The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 78 local cases and 13 deaths, while it is battling a new cluster infection of the Delta variant in Pingtung County, not to mention infections in Taipei and New Taipei City. Therefore, more than two weeks will be required to stabilize the outbreaks.
For municipalities that have been worse affected, the central government could consider extending the alert for a longer period, so that people can make arrangements when they know how much longer they can expect to be under the soft lockdown. Those who want to change their jobs can also make a decision before taking on more debt.
Regarding public expectations that the soft lockdown would be eased, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) on Tuesday said that people cannot let their guard down and should avoid cross-municipality travel, although government agencies can tender proposals to the CECC if they wish to open certain public places.
However, each municipality features unique commercial activities, which the central government might not know as well as locals do. The central government should consider giving more leeway to local governments to lift restrictions for areas that can maintain proper disease prevention measures, so as to rescue dying businesses.
The CECC’s data as of yesterday showed that 7.66 percent of the nation’s population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, which means there is still a long way to go before vaccinations cover at least 60 percent of the population — an indication that local communities are basically protected against the disease.
Apart from delivering financial relief, the government should also help people survive the outbreak psychologically by outlining predictable risks.
There are increasing signs that Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) reign is facing a serious challenge from within the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), threatening to tip China into a period of political instability that could have ramifications for the security of the region, including Taiwan. The first indication of trouble occurred on Jan. 22, when Xi gave an address at a meeting of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, the CCP’s highest internal investigation unit. Xi made reference to “corruption within China’s political and legal systems,” and ordered the commission to strictly investigate “two-faced people who pay lip service in public,
As I write this in mid-June, Chinese strongman Xi Jinping (習近平) seems to be at it again, pressuring and bullying Taiwan both rhetorically and militarily. Chinese war planes have been circling Taiwan in an overtly menacing manner, the rhetoric in state-run media has been shrill and threatening, and in general the one party dictatorship on the mainland has been showing its fear and loathing of the democratic republic 90 miles east of the “People’s” Republic. This at a time when the economy on the mainland continues to be in a slump connected to the global economic decline, though there is
The world is slowly shifting from a global village paradigm to that of a global home. It is a major shift and requires that all nations not only are involved, but also are responsible players. To make this shift, they must recognize that they are members of one family, the human race, and live in one home, planet Earth. This is a simple statement, but it remains a difficult concept to accept, because it requires nations to always consider the good of the whole. Long in coming, this shift has ironically been helped by the spread of certain viruses in the
Military retreats from Afghanistan are problematic, as the British (1842) and the Red Army (1989) discovered to their cost. The cliffs of the Khyber Pass feature many memorials and plaques to departing or defeated foreign forces. This year’s Afghan withdrawal is less fraught — the US is not yet retreating under fire — but the march to the exit has nonetheless turned into an undignified sprint. Most Americans will welcome this accelerated end to an unpopular war, yet it spells catastrophe for Afghans who pinned their hopes and their nation’s future on Western support in fighting the Taliban and Islamist terrorism, and