EDITORIAL: Ending level 3 COVID-19 lockdown

“What is the first thing you want to do after the COVID-19 level 3 alert is lifted?”

Many social media users in Taiwan have been asking each other this question after being under a soft lockdown for one month.

Most of their wishes could not be simpler. Some said they just want a good meal at a restaurant; others would like to hang out with friends or go on a date. Parents who have young children said they just want to send the kids back to school soon. However, some wishes, such as meeting relatives who have died from the disease, can never be realized.

Since the nation was put under the level 3 alert on May 19, the government has extended it three times, with the latest end date set for July 12.

The government is minimizing the impact of the level 3 alert by keeping extensions short. It has also avoided raising the alert to level 4 — enforcing a nearly full lockdown — which seemed very likely last month.

However, frequently extending the alert creates more uncertainty and woe for businesses, especially those in the service sector.

Due to their inability to anticipate risks, restaurants have difficulty planning for the near future, such as how long they should continue paying rent, or if they should go digital and invest in related technology. Meanwhile, some people whose stores are virtually closed said they do not know if they should immediately change their careers or persevere a little longer.

Even the Kang Yuan (康園) restaurant inside the Legislative Yuan’s compound in Taipei has announced it would close on July 3, even though it has served lawmakers and their guests for about two decades. Its closing epitomizes the hardship faced by restaurants nationwide.

Although there has been an overall decrease in the number of daily cases over the past week, the situation is still serious. The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 78 local cases and 13 deaths, while it is battling a new cluster infection of the Delta variant in Pingtung County, not to mention infections in Taipei and New Taipei City. Therefore, more than two weeks will be required to stabilize the outbreaks.

For municipalities that have been worse affected, the central government could consider extending the alert for a longer period, so that people can make arrangements when they know how much longer they can expect to be under the soft lockdown. Those who want to change their jobs can also make a decision before taking on more debt.

Regarding public expectations that the soft lockdown would be eased, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) on Tuesday said that people cannot let their guard down and should avoid cross-municipality travel, although government agencies can tender proposals to the CECC if they wish to open certain public places.

However, each municipality features unique commercial activities, which the central government might not know as well as locals do. The central government should consider giving more leeway to local governments to lift restrictions for areas that can maintain proper disease prevention measures, so as to rescue dying businesses.

The CECC’s data as of yesterday showed that 7.66 percent of the nation’s population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, which means there is still a long way to go before vaccinations cover at least 60 percent of the population — an indication that local communities are basically protected against the disease.

Apart from delivering financial relief, the government should also help people survive the outbreak psychologically by outlining predictable risks.