[ LETTER ]

Donations deserve thanks

As a senior citizen living in the US with many much younger relatives living in Taiwan, I am becoming increasingly concerned about the (to the average reader’s eyes) mean-spirited reactions of political figures in Taiwan to something that should be genuinely appreciated: the support of other nations in the struggle against COVID-19.

These politically motivated acts of pettiness do nothing to encourage Taiwanese to take protective measures and, when possible, take advantage of a life-saving vaccination.

This time, we are “treated” to the kindergarten-level theatrics of Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) as he chooses to bash President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration (“COVID-19: KMT’s Chiang says DPP not to thank for donations,” June 23, page 3).

Now is not the time to play politics. Now is the time to forge a cooperative relationship between two traditionally opposing political parties and work together for the good of all Taiwanese.

As we used to say in one of my US military assignments: “We all play in the same band.” This is so very important to remember in light of today’s unprecedented challenge.

Kirk Hazlett

Adjunct professor, Communication/PR

University of Tampa, Florida