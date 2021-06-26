Virus alert should be lifted with caution

By Shen Cheng-nan 沈政男





As the COVID-19 situation continues to ease, the number of daily new cases has fallen below 200 for more than 10 days, the conversation is gradually shifting to when the level 3 alert should be lifted.

Some have suggested that the alert should only be lifted when a large enough share of the population has been vaccinated to achieve herd immunity. This would be the safest option, but based on the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine’s efficacy rate, at least 85 percent of the population would need to be inoculated to achieve herd immunity. As this cannot be attained in the short term, the social and economic costs of that plan would be significant.

A compromise would be to begin opening up once all high-risk groups have been vaccinated.

COVID-19’s mortality rate for those aged 70 and older is higher than 10 percent, but drops significantly for people under 70.

Inoculating all Taiwanese above 70 is achievable in the short term. This would greatly reduce the number of deaths and pressure on the healthcare system, freeing up resources for treatment of infected people.

An alternative would be to remove lockdown measures on an area-by-area basis. This would mean the areas with high infection rates — Taipei, New Taipei City, Keelung and Taoyuan — would remain under lockdown, while areas with fewer community cases could move to a level 2 alert.

The outbreak started in Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華) in late April and had by May 11 spread widely, completing five reproductive cycles in northern Taiwan. This meant that health officials were unable to locate enough upstream and downstream infections.

Outside northern Taiwan, the virus has mostly completed only three cycles, which meant that tracking and home isolation measures have been much more effective.

Municipalities in central and southern Taiwan are reporting no new cases, while the nationwide number of new cases continues to fall, showing that the virus is being effectively suppressed.

Some people are concerned that the virus might burst back to life after lockdown is lifted and that a zero-case policy should be pursued before easing restrictions.

It is a misguided notion that achieving zero new cases is impossible. If it were, how does one explain what happened in Taiwan in the middle of last year? Having no new confirmed cases in central and southern Taiwan also demonstrates that zero cases is achievable.

Health officials in northern Taiwan should start categorizing new cases as “identified” or “unidentified,” investigate infection sources and expand the criteria for isolating contacts, perhaps requiring second-degree contacts to self-isolate.

When older age groups have all been vaccinated, and there are no new cases in central and southern Taiwan, these areas could be moved to a level 2 alert, although mask wearing outdoors should still be mandated. In public areas where mask wearing is not possible, the restriction should be phased out. For instance, restaurants could restrict indoor dining to no more than four people per table, and schools could organize staggered lunch hours.

If there has been no resurgence of the virus after two or three weeks, and northern cities are continuing to successfully suppress the virus, the government could consider bringing the nation back to a level 2 alert. Restrictions could be eased in central and southern Taiwan at the end of this month and in the north potentially during the second half of next month. For a slightly more conservative approach, the easing of restrictions could be delayed for another two weeks.

Shen Cheng-nan is a medical doctor.

Translated by Edward Jones