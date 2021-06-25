There is a lot at stake in the quest to understand so-called long COVID-19. It might come as a surprise to some, but lingering post-infection symptoms do not only happen with the coronavirus, and what we are learning from studies of COVID-19 long-haulers might eventually help us understand other diseases, from chronic fatigue syndrome to cancer and Alzheimer’s.
“What we’re seeing in COVID isn’t really exactly new,” said Zihad al-Aly, an epidemiologist who is studying long COVID-19 at the Veterans Affairs St Louis Health Care System in Missouri. “There are a lot of other viruses that produce long-term manifestations.”
Before COVID-19 came along, many previously healthy people developed debilitating symptoms or extreme exhaustion following viral infections.
Illustration: Mountain People
Such post-viral syndromes were inherently difficult to study, US National Institute of Neurological Disorders Clinical Director Avindra Nath said, adding that many patients would not realize there was something wrong for some time after the initial infection, as it is normal to feel wiped out for a couple of weeks of being sick.
It is not clear which viruses are likely to cause chronic symptoms or what kinds of people are most at risk from them. Often lumped together as chronic fatigue syndrome, even the numbers are hard to pin down — a US Institute of Medicine estimate ranges from 800,000 to 2.5 million cases in the US.
About 75 percent are thought to have been triggered by a viral or bacterial infection, according to an article in the Washington Post by two people who have lived for years with the condition. One of them, Brian Vastag, had been a science reporter for the Washington Post before his illness, which started with a sudden fever in 2012.
CAUSE KNOWN
At least now, with long COVID-19, researchers know which virus has caused the problem.
Al-Aly said that he hopes what scientists learn from COVID-19 long-haulers helps them understand chronic fatigue syndrome as well.
He also hopes it would help change the way the medical establishment views all post-viral syndromes.
“Because we don’t fully understand it yet, there’s a tendency by some in the medical establishment to disregard this as all in people’s heads,” al-Aly said.
The experts say that between 10 to 30 percent of those infected with COVID-19 would have some lingering problems.
Many people who develop very severe COVID-19 and survive after being in intensive care sustain damage to the heart, lungs, liver and blood vessels that can cause on-going symptoms.
Then there is the separate group of relatively young people — most often people in their late 30s to early 40s and more often women than men — who initially have mild cases of COVID-19, but then go on to develop chronic fatigue and other symptoms that can stretch on for months. Some symptoms might even be permanent.
Both kinds of cases are important. People who survived COVID-19 are 59 percent more likely to die within the following six months than people who were never infected, showed a study led by al-Aly, which was published in April in the journal Nature.
While there are a lot of unknowns, what is known is that some people do get better on their own, Nath said.
A few improved after getting COVID-19 vaccines, although many have relapsed since then, he said, adding that the ones who have had symptoms for more than six months are the least likely to recover.
Rather than ordinary fatigue, many people with long COVID-19 have an extreme form of exercise intolerance, where even moderate exertion can deplete them for days. Others have lingering gastrointestinal problems, brain fog, chronic pain, anxiety and depression.
Nath is testing people reporting these post-viral symptoms — with physiological tests as well as brain scans — and preparing to start clinical trials on drugs that might help them.
There are a couple of hypotheses for what causes long COVID-19.
One is the possibility that the virus never really disappears from the body, but finds somewhere to hide. That can happen with other viruses — herpes viruses are a well-known example.
The other possibility is that the immune system becomes imbalanced and attacks the body’s own tissues.
NEW CONDITIONS
Last week, researchers published a study aimed at assessing the magnitude of the problem by analyzing electronic health records. They determined that 23 percent of people who had recovered from COVID-19 went to the doctor for new medical conditions.
The problem with that study is that there is no control group — we do not know how many people generally would have sought medical treatment during this time. More people might be visiting doctors now because so many “elective” medical visits were canceled during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and fear made people reluctant to seek medical care even with signs of heart attacks and strokes.
Al-Aly said that his Nature paper did use control groups — comparing people post-COVID-19 with people who had not been infected, as well as people who had been sick with influenza.
Those studies revealed that COVID-19 infections were much more likely than flu to be associated with health problems — even death — weeks and months later.
In the past, infectious diseases were considered something separate from chronic diseases such as cancer and Alzheimer’s disease, but the distinctions have been falling. Cervical cancer is triggered by a virus, and a theory connecting infections to Alzheimer’s disease is gaining traction. Post-viral syndromes fell through the crack in the middle, but that is rightly starting to change.
Faye Flam is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist and host of the podcast Follow the Science. She has written for The Economist, the New York Times, the Washington Post, Psychology Today, Science and other publications. This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.
As I write this in mid-June, Chinese strongman Xi Jinping (習近平) seems to be at it again, pressuring and bullying Taiwan both rhetorically and militarily. Chinese war planes have been circling Taiwan in an overtly menacing manner, the rhetoric in state-run media has been shrill and threatening, and in general the one party dictatorship on the mainland has been showing its fear and loathing of the democratic republic 90 miles east of the “People’s” Republic. This at a time when the economy on the mainland continues to be in a slump connected to the global economic decline, though there is
There are increasing signs that Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) reign is facing a serious challenge from within the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), threatening to tip China into a period of political instability that could have ramifications for the security of the region, including Taiwan. The first indication of trouble occurred on Jan. 22, when Xi gave an address at a meeting of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, the CCP’s highest internal investigation unit. Xi made reference to “corruption within China’s political and legal systems,” and ordered the commission to strictly investigate “two-faced people who pay lip service in public,
China has damaged its international image with its aggressive “wolf warrior” bullying, which is alienating it from much of the world. Facing fierce international criticism over its increasingly bellicose conduct on many issues, including Tibet, Xinjiang and Hong Kong, as well as its unabated threats against Taiwan, the cover-up of the spread of COVID-19 from Wuhan and its expansionist designs in the South China Sea to name a few, Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) recently offered a rare mea culpa when he said that it was necessary to improve Beijing’s tone when communicating to a global audience, as it raises its
At their meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, last week, US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to once again exchange ambassadors, continue arms reductions and avoid nuclear war, but they continue to wrangle over cyberattacks and human rights issues. Since Biden took office, he has had only one unofficial telephone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), but he hurried to hold a summit meeting with Putin just after the G7 meeting. Biden’s reasons for these decisions invite speculation. Russia used to be a member of the G8 industrialized countries, but its membership was revoked after it instigated a referendum