[ LETTER ]

Vaccine line being jumped

COVID-19 is a public health risk like no other seen by this generation, as well as a way for China to exact biological warfare against Taiwan.

China in January this year intentionally obstructed our ability to obtain vaccines and because of this, Taiwanese died over the past two months. Clearly, vaccines have become weaponized.

We trust that the government will fairly distribute the vaccines that we have managed to get a hold of, in order of those most at risk, but some local politicians have disregarded this most basic of principles and are using vaccines as leverage to bolster votes in their respective constituencies through vote-buying.

For this reason, I am calling for a movement to teach these unscrupulous politicians a lesson at the ballot box.

Medical workers are caring for people suffering from COVID-19, so it is perfectly understandable that they are vaccinated quickly.

The same is not true for village and borough wardens doing their rounds, whose risk of infection is no higher than for the rest of us when we go to the supermarket or local convenience store, or for food deliverers or counter staff.

Well-meaning people are lining up for their vaccinations in compliance with the government’s priority groups, while a number of people with influence are jumping the line. Powerful local politicians, out of pure selfishness and in their own interests, have arranged to have village and borough wardens placed in the second priority group, while the rest of us get pushed further down the line. This is simply unacceptable.

There must be about 300,000 of these village and borough wardens in Taiwan, which would mean 600,000 vaccine doses, a sizeable amount comparable to a large donation from overseas.

Who knows who else will be pushed into the line ahead of the rest of us?

In the eyes of local politicians, the young and people under 50 who are not involved in this network are irrelevant and can be relegated to the back of the line.

I call upon people to rise up and resist this practice, to keep a close watch on local politicians who want to deny us access to vaccines for their own selfish ends, and to expose them, to teach them a lesson with the only currency they understand: votes.

Wu Hung-chun

Taipei