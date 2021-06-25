Priority list needs transparent standards

By Wu Ching-chin 吳景欽





Not yet able to obtain enough COVID-19 vaccine doses, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) has established an official list that prioritizes groups for vaccination. Nevertheless, there have been reports of people failing to wait their turn for a COVID-19 shot.

People getting inoculated ahead of their priority group unintentionally is not punishable. The question is whether medical facilities, private clinics and civil servants who allocate vaccines are criminally liable in addition to being given an administrative fine or punishment.

Government officials responsible for vaccinations, such as local health bureau directors, must allocate vaccines provided by the central government to medical facilities and private clinics in accordance with the CECC’s priority list and the number of doses.

If they do not, and let people get vaccinated out of turn, they might contravene Article 6 of the Anti-Corruption Act (貪污治罪條例) and could be sentenced to a minimum of five years in prison for “directly or indirectly seeking unlawful gains for themselves or for others in matters under their charge or supervision.”

Still, the offense of influence peddling is only established when someone objectively profits from an act. Receiving vaccine shots in advance could be viewed as passively obtaining a benefit, but based on the goal of achieving herd immunity, getting vaccinated is a basic right of every member of the public, and that makes it questionable whether jumping the line to get a shot is a benefit.

Next, the offense of influence peddling also requires that the offender acts intentionally “while clearly knowing the act violates the law.”

For example, in the CECC’s priority list, the second priority group includes “important public officials” and “frontline staff providing caring services to those under home quarantine.”

However, the definition of an “important” official and the scope of care services are unclear. This means that the officials in charge could be unfamiliar with the priority list or are following past procedure. If that were the case, they would be accidentally failing to follow the CECC’s instructions, rather than purposely.

Another question is whether medical facilities or private clinics that do not follow the priority list can be guilty of influence peddling. This would depend on whether the civil servants involved contravene Article 10 of the Criminal Code, which states that the term “public official” (公務員) also includes “those who, entrusted by an organ of the state or a local autonomous body, are engaged in the public affairs” within an organization.

For the sake of herd immunity, inoculating the public entirely should be an essential goal in the nation’s disease prevention plan, but current laws do not explicitly require all Taiwanese to be vaccinated.

This means that it is difficult to treat the government’s allocation of vaccines to medical facilities and private clinics as delegation of government power, and it can only be defined as a private agreement, which means that the serious offense of influence peddling is not applicable.

Thus, unless medical facilities or private clinics contravene the Criminal Code by providing falsified vaccination lists to public officials, thus causing them to forge public documents, facilities and clinics can only be fined a maximum of NT$2 million (US$71,423) in accordance with the Communicable Disease Control Act (傳染病防治法).

Faced with vaccination chaos, local health bureaus should strictly handle allocations, and the CECC should propose clear and definite categories for the priority list to limit discretionary interpretation caused by vague standards.

Wu Ching-chin is an associate law professor at Aletheia University.

Translated by Eddy Chang