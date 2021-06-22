Now that COVID-19 has managed to break through Taiwan’s formidable defenses, the nation has finally joined the rest of the world in experiencing the so-called “new normal” of pandemic life. Those who can are working from home, ordering food for delivery and “doomscrolling” to satiate a disquieting hunger for more information.
As in other parts of the world, fraudsters have also found a windfall in exploiting pandemic anxieties.
While this “normal” might not be new, its volume is. The FBI reported a record number of phishing complaints in the US last year, up 69 percent from 2019, while the UK National Cyber Security Centre thwarted more scams last year than in the previous three years combined.
With less than two months of community transmission, Taiwan lacks the same kind of striking data, but there are certain metrics that could serve as indicators. For instance, in the 18 days from May 19 to June 6 alone, local governments received 201 complaints about false advertisements, many of which were for masks and other protective equipment, the Executive Yuan’s Consumer Protection Committee reported.
Tactics have also been adapted with remarkable speed. In one of the more egregious examples, police warned of scammers swapping real-name registration QR codes outside businesses to send a text message to a toll number instead of 1922, all within days of the system’s implementation.
Stay-at-home orders have also provided fertile ground for fraudsters. Aside from increased volumes of old e-commerce scams such as fake advertisements, suddenly the promise of contactless options for any number of services seem more plausible. Tainan police last week reported a number of recent cases involving loan companies promising fast approval online — as long as the client pays certain fees up front.
Even for the most savvy, some schemes can elude detection. Consider the following two scenarios, only one of which is not a scam:
Someone receives a telephone call from someone saying they are a Centers for Disease Control official and that the recipient of the call has been listed as a contact of a confirmed COVID-19 case. The caller then asks for their name, identification number and names of family members.
In another situation, a Tainan resident receives a text from an unknown number, with the sender claiming to be Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲). The message says that subsidies of NT$10,000 per child would be available soon and concludes with a shortened URL. Which is genuine? If you thought the first, you would have been duped by a phishing scheme.
The only way to combat these creative scams is with swift and effective communication. The government has stepped up reporting efforts, with the National Police Agency regularly publicizing the latest fraudulent Line accounts, Web sites and schemes through its 165 anti-fraud hotline, while government agencies disseminate information through their own channels. The media are also doing their part by reporting on new schemes as they arise.
The most exciting innovations are coming from open-source collaborations, which have resulted in chatbots, such as Cofacts, that link databases and make it easy to forward messages for fact-checking.
However, ultimate responsibility lies with individuals to remain vigilant and well-informed. New scams can be evaded simply by stopping to consider whether something seems suspicious.
Included in the FBI report was another figure that gives reason for hope: Even as phishing cases surged by more than 126,000 from 2019, losses were down by US$3.6 million. This proves that with robust reporting and communication, people are becoming more savvy digital consumers, even amid a pandemic. The same can be achieved in Taiwan.
There are few coincidences in the world of foreign diplomacy. Two days after a Japanese government donation of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Taiwan on Friday last week, a US delegation led by US senators Tammy Duckworth, Dan Sullivan and Chris Coons touched down at Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) in a US military transport aircraft, which flew in from Osan Air Base in South Korea. The cross-party delegation of US senators announced that Washington would donate 750,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Taiwan in the first wave of the US Foreign Vaccine Sharing Program. Japan and the US’ vaccine donations are
As I write this in mid-June, Chinese strongman Xi Jinping (習近平) seems to be at it again, pressuring and bullying Taiwan both rhetorically and militarily. Chinese war planes have been circling Taiwan in an overtly menacing manner, the rhetoric in state-run media has been shrill and threatening, and in general the one party dictatorship on the mainland has been showing its fear and loathing of the democratic republic 90 miles east of the “People’s” Republic. This at a time when the economy on the mainland continues to be in a slump connected to the global economic decline, though there is
On Tuesday, a total of 28 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft intruded into southwestern, southern and eastern areas of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), a record number since the Ministry of National Defense began publishing PLA aircraft movements last year. Taking off from air bases on China’s east coast, 10 Shenyang J-16 multirole strike fighters, six Shenyang J-11 fighter jets and two Shaanxi KJ-500 airborne early warning and control aircraft flew on a course adjacent to the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands (Dongsha Islands, 東沙群島) before turning back. In a separate formation, an assortment of aircraft, including heavy bombers, more J-16s, electronic warfare
NATO leaders in a communique on Monday described China as a threat to the “rules-based international order and to areas relevant to alliance security,” marking a major change of focus for the organization. They said that China “is rapidly expanding its nuclear arsenal,” is “opaque” about its military modernization and is “cooperating militarily with Russia.” Following the NATO meeting in Brussels, US President Joe Biden assured the alliance that the US would honor its NATO commitments, and said that China and Russia were attempting to drive a wedge between the Washington and European allies. “I want all Europe to know that the United