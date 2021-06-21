EDITORIAL: Tapering looms on the global horizon

Economic and sales data released over the past couple of weeks show domestic consumption falling sharply after a surge in local COVID-19 cases in the middle of last month, with revenue in the food and beverage industry plunging by more than 60 percent amid the government’s tightened disease prevention measures.

While exports last month rose steadily, increasing 38.6 percent year-on-year to a new high of US$37.41 billion, the consumer price index climbed for a second consecutive month, with an increase of 2.48 percent from a year earlier, the steepest rise since March 2013.

On Thursday, the central bank decided to leave its policy rates unchanged for a fifth consecutive quarter, but raised its GDP growth forecast for this year to 5.08 percent, from its March estimate of 4.53 percent, and revised upward its inflation forecast to 1.58 percent from 1.07 percent.

Regarding a cooling real-estate market, where transactions came to an abrupt halt after the outbreak, the central bank said that it would follow developments in the housing market and watch how banks manage credit risk associated with mortgages, making timely adjustments by means of its selective credit controls if warranted.

The central bank still has no intention of raising its policy rates — a discount rate of 1.125 percent, a secured loan refinancing rate of 1.5 percent and a temporary accommodation rate of 3.375 percent — because that would affect other sectors and attract global capital when major central banks are still printing money to stimulate economic growth in their countries.

Overnight, the US Federal Reserve’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) brought forward its forecast for hiking interest rates — a hawkish shift that caught many off-guard — as the central bank looks to prevent overheating in the US economy, which was revised by the committee to grow 7 percent this year, up from its March estimate of 6.5 percent.

Like its peers around the world, Taiwan’s central bank is bracing for a shift in the Fed’s policy and the subsequent unwinding of its ultra-loose monetary policies. At his news conference after the FOMC meeting, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said that inflation could be higher than many committee members had expected and they had started to discuss tapering the Fed’s massive purchasing of US Treasury and mortgage-backed bonds.

While uncertainties about the US’ economic outlook remain, Powell said that 13 of the 18 FOMC committee members foresee a rate hike as early as next year to contain inflation, while 11 members foresee two hikes in 2023.

Given that a significant number of FOMC members are looking to raise interest rates as soon as next year — in the March meeting, they expected a hike in 2024 at the earliest — the Fed might reduce its asset purchases and increase rates faster than expected, a scenario that would strengthen the US dollar, increasing the flow of hot money back into the US, and pose a disaster for emerging markets such as Taiwan.

The Fed has signaled that tapering is around the corner, so other central banks, such as the Bank of Japan and the European Central Bank, are more likely to feel comfortable withdrawing their quantitative easing measures, especially since the UK and Canada have begun to slow their buying of bonds.

As Taiwan’s central bank also said that it would monitor the monetary policies of its peers around the world before adjusting policies, investors should begin to re-examine their portfolios and scrutinize fund flows in international markets.