Economic and sales data released over the past couple of weeks show domestic consumption falling sharply after a surge in local COVID-19 cases in the middle of last month, with revenue in the food and beverage industry plunging by more than 60 percent amid the government’s tightened disease prevention measures.
While exports last month rose steadily, increasing 38.6 percent year-on-year to a new high of US$37.41 billion, the consumer price index climbed for a second consecutive month, with an increase of 2.48 percent from a year earlier, the steepest rise since March 2013.
On Thursday, the central bank decided to leave its policy rates unchanged for a fifth consecutive quarter, but raised its GDP growth forecast for this year to 5.08 percent, from its March estimate of 4.53 percent, and revised upward its inflation forecast to 1.58 percent from 1.07 percent.
Regarding a cooling real-estate market, where transactions came to an abrupt halt after the outbreak, the central bank said that it would follow developments in the housing market and watch how banks manage credit risk associated with mortgages, making timely adjustments by means of its selective credit controls if warranted.
The central bank still has no intention of raising its policy rates — a discount rate of 1.125 percent, a secured loan refinancing rate of 1.5 percent and a temporary accommodation rate of 3.375 percent — because that would affect other sectors and attract global capital when major central banks are still printing money to stimulate economic growth in their countries.
Overnight, the US Federal Reserve’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) brought forward its forecast for hiking interest rates — a hawkish shift that caught many off-guard — as the central bank looks to prevent overheating in the US economy, which was revised by the committee to grow 7 percent this year, up from its March estimate of 6.5 percent.
Like its peers around the world, Taiwan’s central bank is bracing for a shift in the Fed’s policy and the subsequent unwinding of its ultra-loose monetary policies. At his news conference after the FOMC meeting, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said that inflation could be higher than many committee members had expected and they had started to discuss tapering the Fed’s massive purchasing of US Treasury and mortgage-backed bonds.
While uncertainties about the US’ economic outlook remain, Powell said that 13 of the 18 FOMC committee members foresee a rate hike as early as next year to contain inflation, while 11 members foresee two hikes in 2023.
Given that a significant number of FOMC members are looking to raise interest rates as soon as next year — in the March meeting, they expected a hike in 2024 at the earliest — the Fed might reduce its asset purchases and increase rates faster than expected, a scenario that would strengthen the US dollar, increasing the flow of hot money back into the US, and pose a disaster for emerging markets such as Taiwan.
The Fed has signaled that tapering is around the corner, so other central banks, such as the Bank of Japan and the European Central Bank, are more likely to feel comfortable withdrawing their quantitative easing measures, especially since the UK and Canada have begun to slow their buying of bonds.
As Taiwan’s central bank also said that it would monitor the monetary policies of its peers around the world before adjusting policies, investors should begin to re-examine their portfolios and scrutinize fund flows in international markets.
There are few coincidences in the world of foreign diplomacy. Two days after a Japanese government donation of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Taiwan on Friday last week, a US delegation led by US senators Tammy Duckworth, Dan Sullivan and Chris Coons touched down at Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) in a US military transport aircraft, which flew in from Osan Air Base in South Korea. The cross-party delegation of US senators announced that Washington would donate 750,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Taiwan in the first wave of the US Foreign Vaccine Sharing Program. Japan and the US’ vaccine donations are
As I write this in mid-June, Chinese strongman Xi Jinping (習近平) seems to be at it again, pressuring and bullying Taiwan both rhetorically and militarily. Chinese war planes have been circling Taiwan in an overtly menacing manner, the rhetoric in state-run media has been shrill and threatening, and in general the one party dictatorship on the mainland has been showing its fear and loathing of the democratic republic 90 miles east of the “People’s” Republic. This at a time when the economy on the mainland continues to be in a slump connected to the global economic decline, though there is
US President Joe Biden has directed an intensive study of the origin of the coronavirus pandemic. In the process of that review, the intelligence community also should look at the larger question: Did China take advantage of the pandemic’s ravaging spread as a limited form of biological warfare against its perceived adversaries? The notion, as unthinkable as it might seem, is no longer as implausible or paranoid as it was earlier portrayed. Mounting questions and evidence have cast doubt on the likelihood that the deadly pathogen sprang naturally from an animal to human. Governments outside China are focusing attention on
On Tuesday, a total of 28 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft intruded into southwestern, southern and eastern areas of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), a record number since the Ministry of National Defense began publishing PLA aircraft movements last year. Taking off from air bases on China’s east coast, 10 Shenyang J-16 multirole strike fighters, six Shenyang J-11 fighter jets and two Shaanxi KJ-500 airborne early warning and control aircraft flew on a course adjacent to the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands (Dongsha Islands, 東沙群島) before turning back. In a separate formation, an assortment of aircraft, including heavy bombers, more J-16s, electronic warfare