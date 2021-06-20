[ LETTER ]

A lesson from Singapore

I fully agree with Michael Turton’s assertion on the importance of vaccinating migrant workers in his article “Make migrant workers a vaccine priority” (June 7, page 8). However, I would like to make some further points on the difficulty of accomplishing this task.

While the movement control curbs that have been placed on migrant workers could perhaps be justified to stem further spread of the COVID-19 virus, the fact that this unfortunate situation has occurred is simply a symptom of a fundamental problem with how Taiwan treats its migrant workers. As with Singapore, it is still an unspoken fact that migrant workers are treated by their employers, the government and the general public as second-class citizens.

As examples, take the US State Department report earlier this year on how Taiwan mistreats and exploits foreign workers in the fishing industry, or exploitative and misleading recruitment practices in South and Southeast Asian countries by brokers and agencies. If these workers were our own citizens, we would be much more outraged than we are now.

Even after Singapore had weathered the wave of COVID-19 infections resulting from migrant workers in the middle of last year, the government has still not prioritized their vaccinations. Full vaccinations for migrant workers stand at about 20 percent, as compared with over 30 percent for the general population as of last week, as reported by the Straits Times on June 8.

Granted, migrant workers are also younger than the general population, but the fact remains that they are at an equal if not higher risk of infection as many other priority groups, as has been sadly demonstrated.

If Singapore, a country more flush with vaccines than most other Asian countries, is failing at this goal, how can currently vaccine-poor Taiwan justify this approach to a public eager for jabs and silently prejudiced against migrant workers?

Perhaps I am being harsh with my criticism, but I think that as a country that prides itself on its values and defense of human rights, Taiwan needs an honest reckoning regarding its relationship with migrant workers.

Jia Cheng Shen

Singapore