New app streamlines testing and vaccination

By Lee Po-chang 李伯璋





As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, people in Taiwan can use their National Health Insurance (NHI) cards in combination with the “National Health Insurance Mobile Easy Pass — My Health Bank” (全民健保行動快易通─健康存摺) mobile app to reserve masks. This also serves as an epidemic prevention “green channel.”

With a recent surge in infections in Taiwan, the National Health Insurance Administration (NHIA) is using this channel to allow people to quickly check the results of their COVID-19 tests, and it would soon also be used to make vaccination appointments.

Following the surge, the complicated procedure for reporting screening results has brought notification delays. To allow people to learn their test results more quickly to prevent the disease spreading, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on May 22 said that test results would be uploaded through the NHI system to the mobile app to inform people of their health status as quickly as possible.

On June 7, the CECC required hospitals to upload reports to the NHIA within one day of completion to speed up the transmission of information.

People can view their test results under the “Novel Coronavirus Test Results” (新型冠狀病毒檢測結果) section in the app, which shows whether the result of their “Rapid Antigen Test” (抗原快速檢驗) is positive or negative.

If the result is positive, a polymerase chain reaction test must be performed, and the results of that test can also be viewed under the “Novel Coronavirus Test Results” section.

When a person receives a COVID-19 vaccine — regardless of whether it is publicly funded or self-funded — the administering institution submits their vaccination record to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) system.

People can access the “Preventive Vaccination Information” (預防接種資料) section in the app to view the information provided by the CDC to the NHIA in real time.

However, due to a lag between the importation and transmission of hospital data, vaccination data for the prior two weeks might not have been fully imported and might not appear in the app.

If a person’s records have not appeared in the system for more than two weeks after receiving a COVID-19 shot, they can contact the inquiry channel.

The CECC continues to enhance the rate of data upload to the app.

My Health Bank is a great way for people to take care of their health.

Please download the app through the “National Health Insurance Mobile Easy Access” (全民健保行動快易通) app.

After completing health insurance card authentication and logging in, people can make an appointment using the “Public Funded COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment” (COVID-19公費疫苗預約) section on the home page of the app to schedule a vaccination date according to the priority groups announced by the CECC.

To download and find information on how to use the app, people can refer to the official Web site of the NHIA (https://bit.ly/3iIgtZO).

Lee Po-chang is director-general of the National Health Insurance Administration.

Translated by Perry Svensson