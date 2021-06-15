Online learning is ineffective
As an educator, I wish to provide an honest perspective on the disappointing news this week that school closures have been extended an additional two weeks until the end of the month.
We have had three weeks of distance learning to ensure that students’ education is not interrupted. Looking at how the study process is being implemented, I must ask: To what degree has this attempt to minimize interruptions to learning been successful?
Distance learning and online teaching encapsulate a wide range of formats and approaches, from teachers preparing their own video recordings or using those provided by publishers or broadcasters, or using so-called interactive teaching through video platforms such as Google Meet.
Regardless of the method, my observation is that the interruptions to study are severe. When you turn on the computer, you often find that students are missing in action, as if they had dropped out of school.
Then there are the subtle interruptions, the problems that cannot be dealt with at the time, such as when a teacher is unfamiliar with the software, or the Internet connection is weak.
Students will say things such as: “Teacher, you are breaking up,” “Sir, I cannot see you,” or “I cannot enter my account number.” Sometimes a certain student hogs the proceedings without letting others speak.
My concern is that since distance learning was first implemented, we have had little chance to assess or test the students’ progress, much less revise those parts with which they are having trouble. With this online learning, students do not receive the right pressure, and teachers do not have the right tools. In the end, parents throw up their hands in frustration.
If online classes continue, it is likely to affect student performance to varying degrees, depending on their social status or whether they live in urban or rural areas. This will have implications for their entrance examinations and General Scholastic Ability Test results.
Perhaps the government should allow local governments to remove the level 3 COVID-19 alert for those places where no new confirmed cases have been reported for five consecutive days, so that life can return to normal in those localities.
Nobody knows when the outbreaks in Taipei and New Taipei City will abate, but for the benefit of our children’s education, the heads of local governments in the southern and central parts of the country should do their best to control this situation and get students back into schools promptly.
Lu Wei-Chuan
Taipei
