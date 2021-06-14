Summer electricity rates
There have been calls for canceling the summer electricity rates, especially from some industrial and commercial organizations, to offset the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
When considering whether the higher rates should be canceled, the first question to ask is why there is a summer tariff to begin with: It is a tool to reduce electricity consumption, not an “increase” in rates. This is a long-standing measure that is also used in the US, Japan and the UK. It is intended to encourage the public to save electricity, and to make large users of electricity — more than 70 percent of Taiwan’s electricity is consumed by industry — shoulder a larger share of the electricity cost, because they use more.
For those in need, the government has strengthened relief measures, and for businesses affected by the epidemic, the government would automatically reduce tariffs if their electricity consumption falls from the same period last year.
Canceling the summer tariff would have a limited effect on the industries affected by the pandemic. Doing so would also subsidize large electricity users that are not affected. That would not only increase the financial burden of Taiwan Power Co (Taipower), it would also increase the burden of taxpayers, as Taipower is a state-owned enterprise.
It is unreasonable and unfair to use taxpayers’ money to subsidize corporate and other large electricity consumers.
Wei Shih-chang
Yilan County
Early on Sunday morning, Taipei welcomed three US senators on a brief stopover during a tour of the Indo-Pacific region. Although Tammy Duckworth, Dan Sullivan and Chris Coons were only in Taiwan for about three hours, their presence made an outsized impact, as they appeared to personally announce a US donation of 750,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to help Taiwan reach the other side of the pandemic. While some, including a reporter at a Central Epidemic Command Center news conference on Sunday, have said the amount was small compared with expectations, it is actually a significant contribution and a resounding gesture of
On Monday last week, a formation of 16 Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) warplanes flew over the South China Sea near Malaysian Borneo and intruded into the airspace of Malaysia’s exclusive economic zone. Although it was not the first incursion into Malaysian airspace by Chinese military aircraft, it was the first time such a large formation had been dispatched by China. It was yet another worrying indication that Beijing senses an opportunity to aggressively shape the post-COVID-19 world in its own image and has stepped up its plans to expand the frontiers of its empire well beyond the limits of its
With Taiwan’s COVID-19 “ring of steel” breached, the public is demanding vaccines, and politicians are calling for vaccine imports to be expedited. However, the manner in which the debate is being conducted leaves much to be desired. Some people believe that companies and nonprofit groups should be allowed to import vaccines. This is not as simple as it sounds. The mRNA vaccines made by Moderna and BioNTech need to be stored at extremely low temperatures during their transportation from overseas manufacturing plants to the clinics that administer them. Regarding the BioNTech vaccine, its export from the EU requires complex paperwork and procedures.
