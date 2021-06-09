[ LETTER ]

Mental health

It is exhilarating to see psychologists calling for online consultations to help people in need during the COVID-19 outbreak (“Program to offer online therapy amid pandemic,” June 4, page 3). The pandemic has had an impact on people’s lives, as well as their mental health. The outbreak can cause stress and anxiety.

Many therapy sessions have been put on hold in response to public health measures. Even if clinics remain open, some people avoid hospital or clinics given the nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert.

I am a student who went to therapy every week before the outbreak. Since my university started online teaching, I have been staying at home, mostly alone with my laptop.

The lack of in-person social interaction and outdoor activities seem to be taking a toll on my mental health. Sometimes, the feelings of isolation and loneliness can be overwhelming.

The program is needed for people to seek help and treatment, be it one-on-one, group consultations or related talks, although not everyone is used to conversing via a screen.

Furthermore, technology constraints and Internet speed can influence the quality of online programs. I hope the resource will be helpful to those who are not feeling well.

Fortunately, I have found some calmness and company by regularly talking to friends and family.

Eat well and sleep well. I wish you all good health.

Jamie Yao

Taichung