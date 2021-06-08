China’s three-child policy does not solve everything

Without broader reforms to address high costs of living and rural-urban divides, the new policy could make a difficult problem worse

By Nancy Qian





In an effort to address rapid population aging, China has announced that it is allowing all families to have up to three children. The decision comes on the heels of widely publicized data showing that the Chinese fertility rate last year was only 1.3 per woman, which is similar to that of Japan (1.36 in 2019) and notably lower than that of the US (1.7).

However, a below-replacement fertility rate is only one part of China’s demographic problem. A second issue is the sheer size of its older population. Before 1971, Chinese family-planning policies were pro-natal, restricting access to contraceptives and family planning education.

As a result, the country’s current or soon-to-be elderly population has grown particularly large: China’s population aged 15 to 24 is only 72 percent of the size of the population aged 45 to 54, compared with 79 percent in Japan and 100 percent in the US. This top-heavy demographic structure makes the problem of declining fertility even more acute, because new, younger workers are needed to replace those who are to retire and require support.

A third issue is urban-rural inequality. China’s rural population is generally prohibited from moving to urban areas by the country’s hukou (戶口) system of residency permits. Rural residents thus have had fewer opportunities to access education and healthcare.

From 2010 to 2012, enrollment at middle schools was 100 percent in urban areas and 70 percent in rural areas, enrollment at high schools was 63 percent in urban areas and 3 percent in rural, and enrollment at universities was 54 percent in urban areas and 2 percent in rural.

Likewise, urban areas had 2.68 doctors per 1,000 people in 2008, while rural areas had just 1.26 per 1,000 people. Not surprisingly, rural areas experience worse health outcomes, with lower life expectancy and higher morbidity rates than in urban areas.

Although Chinese policymakers tend to discuss each of these issues separately, that is a mistake. Low fertility, the legacy of pro-natal policies and rural-urban divides all affect a population-age structure that has a direct bearing on China’s long-run economic development.

Economic growth depends heavily on the quality of the labor force. If workers cannot access healthcare or acquire skills in school or on the job, the economy declines. Worldwide, differences in worker quality can explain about half of all cross-country differences in income and growth.

Telling Chinese couples that they may have three children would not automatically increase the fertility rate, nor would it necessarily help with the larger economic challenge. Fertility is determined by socioeconomic factors such as the cost of raising children and the economic opportunities that parents foresee for their offspring. Those costs are extraordinarily high in urban China, where residential real estate is more expensive than in any other country at a similar income level.

Moreover, academic competition is intense. Children and their parents begin feeling the pressure of the nationwide gaokao (高考) exam for university admission in primary school. A 1999 reform that expanded the number of university slots could have partly relieved this pressure, except that job growth has not kept up. Unemployment rates for college graduates have duly increased.

Urban parents also face the burden of caring for their own aging parents. This is no small task in a country where pensions are limited and where few people move to retirement communities later in life.

Most aging Chinese expect their adult children to care for them and because the one-child policy — in place from 1979 to 2016 — was more strictly enforced in urban areas, most young urban parents grew up as only children. With no siblings to share the load, couples can expect to spend the next one or two decades caring for four aging parents in addition to rearing their own child. Adding two more children would increase the average couple’s dependents from five to seven.

By contrast, fertility is higher in rural areas and the cost of rearing children is lower. Housing is cheaper, and the fact that there are fewer schooling opportunities means that parents can worry less about education costs. Rural Chinese of childbearing age are much more likely to have siblings with whom they can work together in caring for elderly parents.

Under these circumstances, allowing families to have three children without also making other changes would likely not achieve the intended economic result, and could even make things worse. With the urban population unlikely to have many more children unless the financial burdens of child-rearing and elder care are reduced, it is only rural fertility that would increase.

Without improvements in rural health and education, the size and share of the unskilled working population would grow, but a labor force with a growing share of unskilled workers is the last thing that China needs as it strives to push the frontiers of technological innovation and advance beyond middle-income status.

While improving schools and public health in rural areas is straightforward (albeit expensive), generating employment for the graduates would be much more difficult, but without employment, young people would not be able to help support the aging population.

Chinese policymakers have shown awareness of some of these issues. In addition to increasing the fertility limit, they have acknowledged the need to reduce housing costs and to provide education subsidies.

However, these proposals remain vague, because there really are no simple solutions. Chinese policymakers need to be mindful of the economic ramifications of the country’s demographic trends in tandem with its rural-urban divide — and take care to avoid making a difficult problem worse.

Nancy Qian is professor of managerial economics and decision sciences in Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management and director of China Lab.

Copyright: Project Syndicate