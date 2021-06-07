[ LETTER ]

Opinions on online teaching

Because of COVID-19, the suspension of schools across the nation has been extended until Friday next week. However, this policy has caused some problems for teachers, students and parents.

For teachers, it is a big challenge. Most teachers never used distance teaching before and cannot promptly understand students’ problems. Students and parents have also never used it before, and some students did not have tools to attend their lessons.

Furthermore, distance teaching leads to students being unable to pay attention during class, and parents have to take care of their children so they cannot go to the office.

Although the government said it can offer some resources, problems persist.

Other countries have implemented distance teaching for one year. Maybe we can get some experience from them. There are many ways we — including students, parents, teachers, schools and even the government — can solve distance teaching problems.

In the US, schools quickly developed new schedules and adjusted class hours to reduce the time that children stare at the screen and to keep students’ attention high.

In China, the government released the “national Internet cloud classroom,” in which classes covered elementary-school to high-school education. Every student in China could keep learning by watching the same video. The courses were also broadcast on national TV to serve areas where Internet access is not available.

For students, preparing and maintaining a study environment is helpful. It is important to create a study space for them to learn remotely. By setting aside a desk or table for self-studying or online coursework, students know to be mentally prepared to learn when they enter that space.

The biggest distraction might be students’ mobile phones. The best thing they can do is either put their phone on silent, turn off alerts and flip it over so that they cannot even see the display, or just turn the phone off. If it helps, they can place the phone out of sight so that they are not tempted to check their messages.

Teachers can also record their teaching if students are too young to pay attention in front of the screen alone. Elementary-school students especially need parents sitting behind them to stay focused in class and can study with them in the evening when their parents finally get off work. They can finish online homework at that time, too.

Teachers can adjust homework, giving students tasks they cannot solve by surfing the Internet. Requiring students to finish their workbooks and taking pictures of the pages is a good ways to make sure they do their self-studying.

Carol Chen, Eric Tai, Melinda Chang and Titan Fang

Hsinchu