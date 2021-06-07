EDITORIAL: Protecting local industry is crucial

As the COVID-19 situation worsens and some companies report clusters of infected employees, the Central Epidemic Command Center on Saturday instructed firms not to rotate foreign workers between plants as long as the level 3 pandemic alert stands, and the Ministry of Labor has prohibited labor brokers from unnecessarily changing workers’ employers or workplaces.

Since early last week, two chip testing and packaging companies — King Yuan Electronics and GreaTek Electronics — have reported an increasing number of COVID-19 cases at their manufacturing sites in Miaoli County’s Jhunan District (竹南), prompting concerns about whether the government is doing enough to contain the clusters and whether they might spread to other companies in local science and technology parks.

King Yuan has shut down its plants in Hsinchu City and in Miaoli County’s Tongluo (銅鑼) and Jhunan districts for two days of disinfection, showing that Taiwan’s outbreak has extended into the manufacturing sector. This has caused unease about potential work stoppages, which would affect local exports, as well as global supply chains.

Taiwan’s high-tech industries play a critical role in global manufacturing. US-China trade tensions and a realignment of the world’s supply chains have over the past two years resulted in a rise in domestic investment and expansion of the local economy.

Despite the surge in domestic COVID-19 cases, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics and the National Development Council so far maintain that the nation’s economy can perform well this year as long as local manufacturing remains intact.

However, the cluster at King Yuan dampens this optimism: An infection cluster spreading through the foreign worker population poses an unprecedented crisis, because the high-tech industry has hired many such workers to run production lines.

Foreign workers are commonly employed at manufacturing facilities throughout Hsinchu and Miaoli counties, such as those at the Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區), the Tai Yuen Hi-Tech Industrial Park (台元科技園區), the Tongluo Industrial Park (銅鑼科學園區) and the Jhunan Science Park (竹南科學園區), to name a few.

Even if they only have a single employer and remain at the same workplace, foreign workers mostly reside in crowded dormitories provided by labor brokers, and group activities during their free time increase their risk of infection, so other manufacturers should be on high alert.

On Saturday, the Hsinchu City Government deployed a COVID-19 rapid screening station at the Hsinchu Science Park to test about 4,000 foreign workers, a day after the CECC set up a frontline command station in Miaoli to help coordinate hospital capacity, testing capacity and hospital transfers.

However, more effort is needed to keep these important industrial parks free of COVID-19, such as assisting labor brokers in disinfecting dormitories and managing foreign workers’ health, setting up rapid testing stations at other industrial parks and providing high-tech firms with the tools to fight COVID-19, including vaccines.

Since the onset of the pandemic, countries everywhere have realized the importance of preventing disruptions in manufacturing and industry investment, and due to the local COVID-19 situation, the government and high-tech companies must do whatever is necessary to combat the spread of the virus and ensure uninterrupted production.

If not, COVID-19 could harm the tech industry, especially the semiconductor sector. The global chip shortage might induce international companies worried about the virus situation in Taiwan to transfer orders to other countries, negatively affecting the local semiconductor and electronics industries.