The Liberty Times Editorial: Collective effort to fight pandemic

With the number of COVID-19 cases increasing, Taiwan is facing its most serious challenge since the virus emerged. Although the government has not ordered a lockdown, many people are choosing to stay home and refusing to go out, and railway, MRT and bus stations, shopping centers, night markets and department stores are almost empty. People maintain social distancing when they bring out their garbage and, as a New York Times report said, even at 10pm, Taiwanese wear masks when they go for a walk, run or bike.

Sometimes the opposite is true. In places where wearing a mask and registering to enter is required, some people refuse to cooperate. There have been scuffles and one police officer was stabbed while trying to persuade a person to follow the rules. Some places that have been ordered to close temporarily remain secretly open. There are also many examples of people breaching the rules on gatherings. On May 23 in Chunrih Township (春日), Pingtung County, more than 20 tourists who were not wearing masks organized a barbecue. That day, lots of people and cars also congregated on Yangmingshan, causing an angry Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) to say that “working from home does not mean packing the whole family into the car and driving up a mountain.”

There are many others who have hunkered down and focused on their work. Primary care workers handle the needs of large numbers of people with COVID-19, making sure that the healthcare system continues to function. Members of the military are constantly on the alert to respond to China’s military provocations, ensuring that the nation’s battle readiness is not affected by the pandemic. Police enforce disease prevention rules and are exposed to the risk of being infected. Businesses, shops, restaurants, transportation networks or people working or studying from home all continue to perform their duties. Then there are the garbage collectors and food delivery workers, who are indispensable as the nation continues to fight the pandemic.

All these highlight Taiwan’s success and failure in fighting the virus. For more than a year, the nation succesfully fought off the virus, but that was followed by a period of relaxation, fatigue and complacency. People overlooked that it is an ongoing and tough battle, and an effort to make timely progress in obtaining vaccines failed.

The nation’s outstanding performance during the “first half” of this battle and the feeling of complacency this created led to an inability to see the weaknesses in its pandemic prevention effort.

As Chi Chun-huei (紀駿輝), professor of global health at Oregon State University, said: “Taiwan has become a victim of its own success.”

It now seems that there were individual cases in the nation in mid-April, probably imported. The source and route of infection are unknown, but gene sequencing implies that it is identical with the China Airlines cluster, and the situation developed into community transmission.

The nation is now facing a serious challenge to the accuracy of the Cabinet’s and the Central Epidemic Command Center’s judgement and actions, as well as their cooperation with local governments. Gaining control over the pandemic also requires public cooperation and self-discipline.

In this respect, government communication is especially important. Aside from using data to explain the changes in the COVID-19 situation, the public must also be able to understand the virus.

For example, hand washing, wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing are crucial to protecting oneself from the virus. The public is cooperating, but the government should also use simple and easily understood graphs and diagrams to show that the virus is a protein molecule covered by a protective layer of lipid, or fat; that it survives at a certain temperature and humidity and sticks to material; that heat, alcohol and soap water can dissolve the protective layer of fat; and that the virus withers in dry and warm conditions, but thrives in dark, humid and enclosed areas. By doing that, the government would facilitate effective self-protection: Not only would it make it easier for people to cooperate, it would also help prevent overreactions and panic.

The UK variant, which is the dominant strain in the current wave, causes more serious illness, spreads faster and can be transmitted by asymptomatic carriers. If the government could provide a simple explanation, it would make it easier for people to understand and protect themselves against the virus.

Vaccines and government actions alone would not defeat the virus; individual discipline is equally important. There are many aspects and virtues to self-discipline, but the most basic aspect and virtue is to think of others and care for oneself.

COVID-19 is very infectious — to be infected is a major personal event, but it also has far-reaching consequences. If someone is infected because they did not wear a mask or because they attended a large gathering, nurses, medical examiners, physicians, radiologists, respiratory therapists, cleaning and security staff, ambulance personnel and so on would also be at risk of being infected.

Since SARS appeared 17 years ago, public health studies have shown that wearing a mask mainly helps prevent the spread of the virus through droplets, reduce secondary infection and protect others more than the person wearing the mask.

Wearing a mask means that a cough will not cause distress to others. It is a form of epidemic etiquette that helps put the minds of others at ease. It is also a basic practice during a pandemic to comply with disease prevention instructions, and share one’s personal travel and exposure history when seeking medical assistance.

At this critical moment, it is up to all of us to do our part to stop COVID-19 spreading.

Translated by Perry Svensson