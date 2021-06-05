EDITORIAL: Pet program offers insight

A YouTube program featuring Taiwanese performer Ken Chu (朱孝天) highlighting animal welfare issues started its second season on Wednesday. Titled P-Pet, the program offers an opportunity for the government to improve public awareness of animal protection. Chu highlights initiatives such as a rehabilitation program at a prison in Hsinchu in which inmates train stray dogs.

Strays are a pressing concern, as shelters have been overcrowded since the government in 2017 banned euthanasia of strays. In some cases stray dogs have attacked people or their pets, and in other cases people have attempted to poison strays.

The government might consider collaborating with the program or helping to fund it. Improving public awareness of such issues would encourage people to keep their pets, and engender compassion toward strays and wild animals. Chu could also consider visiting shelters to highlight the crowded conditions there and — with the permission of shelters — take sheltered dogs on walks or on school visits. This might convince more people to consider adoption rather than purchasing cats and dogs from stores.

The program could also highlight ways that pets can be helpful during COVID-19 alerts. An article published by Forbes magazine on Dec. 7 last year cites an Australian researcher who focuses on how pets provide emotional support.

“Animals come to us and they ask for touch, and they want to engage with us. That’s like an endorsement of us as people,” University of South Australia lecturer Janette Young said.

Prior to last month, Taiwanese had been largely sheltered from the devastating effects that the

COVID-19 pandemic has had on the mental health of people elsewhere in the world. As the number of local cases increases, requiring more social distancing and isolation, pets could help people in Taiwan deal with their anxieties and emotional needs. Even after the pandemic is mitigated, pets can continue to help elderly people who live on their own deal with loneliness.

On a more immediate level, dogs can be trained to help health officials identify people with COVID-19. Many countries have deployed sniffer dogs in crowded public areas, such as transportation hubs and supermarkets, to inform officials of the potential presence of infected people in crowds.

Of course, if the government were to deploy dogs for this purpose in Taiwan, it would need to inform the public of their presence, and devise a plan for when the disease is detected. For example, would it require everyone in the venue to submit to testing, or would it simply inform the crowd that the virus might be present? Mandatory testing is a rights issue, and announcing that an infected person is present could cause panic or a stampede. Still, the use of sniffer dogs could help prevent a disease spreading, if the government could effectively act on the information.

Getting more celebrities on board could help boost viewership for the program, as well as bring it to more platforms, such as broadcast TV or streaming services. Chu and others could provide important information to pet owners, such as what foods not to give their pets, and what habits they have that are good for or detrimental to their pets’ health. Some people might be interested in adopting pets, but are not sure where to start, while others might be unsure what raising a pet involves. Informing people of all the responsibilities of pet ownership helps avoid pet abandonments.

Pet ownership is a wonderful way to help people with loneliness, anxiety or other emotional conditions, and being adopted into a loving home is the best thing that can happen to a sheltered animal. The government should seize the opportunity to work with celebrities who are interested in animal welfare.