[ LETTER ]

Be safe, avoid public pens

With COVID-19 spreading in Taiwan over the past few weeks, many shops have been asking customers to sign their names, the date, the time and their telephone number on a piece of paper provided by the store or restaurant. On the sign-in tables are several pens for customers to use, but with no printed warning that touching a pen that many other people have handled and used could very well spread the virus to more people.

I called the 1922 hotline in English and asked the doctor there to please inform the public that sharing pens among many customers is dangerous.

Using your cellphone to sign in using a QR code is recommended.

The government should make it mandatory that customers sign in using a personal pen they carried with them from home.

My father is a doctor in New York. My advice for everyone in Taiwan is to stop using shared public pens to sign in at stores.

Use your head. Do not touch pens that hundreds of other people have handled.

Name withheld

Taipei