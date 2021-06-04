Taiwan must stand together or it will fall

By Lee Min-yung 李敏勇





Taiwan has won much praise for its effective response to COVID-19, which for a long time kept the virus outside its borders. However, the virus has mutated and evolved, and eventually it found an Achilles’ heel in the form of China Airlines pilots. From the airline’s Novotel Taipei Taoyuan International Airport hotel, the fire spread to seedy “teahouses” in Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華), where it caused an outbreak of infections that has hit Taipei and New Taipei City the hardest.

Now the whole of Taiwan is under a level 3 COVID-19 alert and the streets are deserted.

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) has won public acclaim for his calm leadership of the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC). Disease prevention, public health and safety should be nonideological issues. When the virus was under control, the opposition Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) was often hostile and unreasonable. Some local government leaders also tried to grab the limelight by finding fault and contradicting Chen, but he laughed them off quite easily.

Most Taiwanese are facing the outbreak with an attitude of “we are all in the same boat.” The virus does not care which party you support. Disease prevention should be done by experts in medicine and public health.

There was little cause for political disputes when the epidemic was under control, but now that the wall has been breached, more critics are taking aim at the CECC.

The KMT is not on board with the idea that we are all in the same boat, because it has not shed its character of exiled colonialism or its attitude of ruling Taiwan from China. The only country in some KMT supporters’ hearts is the very China that they used to oppose.

They used to call for “anti-communism and patriotism,” but they have changed their tune. The KMT in opposition has many political lines and factions. It has not been able to really put down roots in Taiwan, as it only longs for attachment to China.

We are all in the same boat, but we are of two minds. Despite the nation’s democratization, a Taiwanese community has not fully formed. The exiled community that clings to the KMT’s colonial ideology still thinks only of China, but it has reneged on the orders of former presidents Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) and Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國).

This about-face would be understandable if “socialist new China” were free and democratic, but the country ruled by the Chinese Communist Party might be even more frightening than the KMT’s China. Its capitalist prosperity is not a bright vision of what society can be.

The KMT is not completely loyal to Taiwan. Its political actions and rhetoric in the legislature and society are not believable to those who have a vision for Taiwan as a nation. The most unforgivable aspect of the KMT’s decades-long one-party rule and martial law is the deceptive nature of its “anti-communism.” How many political prisoners were sacrificed for the sake of this deception?

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party cannot neglect its responsibility just because no other Taiwanese party is strong enough to replace it.

When it faces constructive criticism of its governance, it should reflect and make improvements. Everyone in Taiwan is in the same boat, so when it comes to divergent views, we must demand more of ourselves and strive to achieve good governance.

To save our country, we need to inspire a bigger part of the public, foster a stronger awareness of common destiny and build a nation that is worth safeguarding.

Lee Min-yung is a poet.

Translated by Julian Clegg