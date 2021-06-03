[ LETTER ]

Lack of awareness

An op-ed written by Lu Chien-chi (“Phones also need to be disinfected,” May 23, page 8), highlighted something that most people ignore amid the COVID-19 pandemic: their phones. It is a good idea to warn the public to clean their cellphones regularly.

However, we think the key point that the writer wanted to emphasize is that there are things we often use, but overlook how unhygienic they are. In addition to mobile phones, people often touch their wallets, charging cables and headphones among other things.

That is, it is not the mobile phone that is the main problem, it is our carelessness. Hence, the writer should have emphasized the need for people to be more aware of the danger hiding in our midst.

In such a serious pandemic, everyone should do their best to protect themselves and their family from being exposed in this dangerous environment.

Given how important this issue is, it is a shame that Lu simply mentioned the problem, but did not provide any suggestions or data to back it up.

For instance, Lu could have given some statistical evidence to support the fact that the virus transmits through mobile phones much faster than people thought.

It is likely that the coronavirus survives for a long time on mobile phones, and for this reason the author was correct to say that mobile phones should be disinfected. It is a shame the writer did not conclude that the real danger was people’s lack of awareness in this pandemic.

Emily Wang, Leo Liu,

Kent Sun, Coco Chiu

Hsinchu, Taiwan