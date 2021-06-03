Taiwanese must fight the virus together

By Lai Chi-wan 賴其萬





At a time when it is crucial for the nation to jointly pursue a single goal as large numbers of COVID-19 cases continue to be reported, it is astonishing that there is such heated debate in newspapers, on TV, in public broadcasts and on the Internet, with people lambasting the government for its response to the pandemic.

The Central Epidemic Command Center and medical teams have worked hard day and night for more than a year, but now it appears as if everyone has forgotten their efforts. It is truly shocking to see how cold and cruel Taiwanese can become at times like this.

Many talking heads and media commentators, wise after the fact, are falling over themselves criticizing the government’s alleged failures, while certain politicians have been using this opportunity to promote eye-catching statistics and policy ideas, trying to shift the blame and create political theater.

People have been criticizing the government for not providing funds to buy COVID-19 vaccines, apparently failing to recognize that the reason Taiwan has been unable to buy the vaccines is not insufficient funding, but that its attempts continue to be frustrated by a certain major power. Taiwan even has to plan meticulously to ensure that its vaccines arrive safely.

When people close their ears to the government’s repeated attempts to explain and still complain that it is not using its relief budget to buy vaccines, I truly find myself at a loss for words. Why do these people insist on criticizing the government, sowing discord in the nation? The only reason I can imagine is that they are colluding with the Chinese communists.

I will never forget the words an Australian mother and daughter said to me several years ago in front of Zhongxiao-Xinsheng MRT Station in Taipei.

They said that Taiwanese are the nicest people on Earth and that this is something Taiwanese should be proud of.

They told me that they had traveled all over the world, and nowhere had they experienced anything like what they have seen here.

“More than once, we have been standing on the street looking at a map, and within two or three minutes, somebody had come up to us and asked, unsolicited, if we needed any help,” they said.

At the time, their words filled me with pride, but now I am wondering what has happened to my fellow Taiwanese to turn them into the malicious bunch I now see.

At this critical juncture for the nation, I hope that people can desist from criticizing things they know little about and give the health workers who have been fighting the pandemic the appreciation they deserve.

Taiwanese need to be united and work together, and I hope that the government can improve the coordination between hospitals and pandemic response teams on local and central government levels, and severely punish those miscreants and political tricksters who know full well the situation, but continue to refuse to comply with the government’s efforts to fight COVID-19.

I also hope that Taiwanese will line up to get inoculated when more vaccine doses become available.

Taiwanese must have confidence that the nation’s medical response teams can once again, as they demonstrated in the past, be the most successful in the world at dealing with a public health crisis, and that Taiwan will be able to use its outstanding teams and experience to once more be victorious, and once again rise from the flames.

I call on all Taiwanese to refrain from actions that would harm their compatriots and nation.

Lai Chi-wan is a doctor.

Translated by Paul Cooper