EDITORIAL: Using vaccines to sow division

Critics of the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic have focused on its decision not to accept the Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine. They accuse the government of playing politics, and putting the economy and Taiwanese lives at risk.

Is it possible for the government to have a vaccine policy without politics rearing its ugly head?

One major point of contention was the government’s failure to clinch a deal in January with Germany’s BioNTech. The deal fell through at the last minute, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) told a news conference on Thursday last week, due to the inclusion of the term woguo (我國) in the Chinese version of the draft press release that was to announce the deal.

The term literally means “my country,” but within the context of an official document it is better translated as “our country” or “this country.”

Was the government being obstinate in insisting the inclusion for purely political and ideological reasons?

The term is often used in official documents and contracts to differentiate one country from another. Its very omission would have been a political decision, and the government would have failed in its duty to represent the nation by allowing this.

The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) this week initiated a “VSignMovement,” calling on the government to purchase vaccines as a matter of urgency, as if such a move had not yet occurred to Chen.

The initiative is about as useful as its slogan — “Vaccines, Vaccination and Victory over the Pandemic” — and is clearly more about helping the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) get its message across about offering the Sinopharm vaccine out of “compassion” for its “Taiwanese compatriots,” even though Taiwanese law does not allow the import of vaccines from China. The KMT is simply playing politics.

On Saturday last week, Sun Yat-sen School president Chang Ya-chung (張亞中), an aspirant in the KMT’s two previous presidential primaries, held a news conference with former KMT legislator Alex Tsai (蔡正元) to announce that Chang was willing to act as an intermediary for a Chinese donation of 5 million BioNTech and 5 million Sinopharm vaccines. Chang showed an authorization letter from the Chinese donor representing the “Beijing Cross-Strait Oriental Cultural Center” (北京兩岸東方文化中心) explaining how the donation was “to express the Chinese people’s concern for Taiwanese, as blood is thicker than water.”

Had there been any doubts about whether this was a political maneuver, Tsai’s very presence was enough to dispel them.

Chang said that, if the government is willing to accept the vaccines in the “good faith” in which they were being donated, he would be happy to have Chen organize their distribution in Taiwan. If not, he would present them to the heads of local governments.

Chang on Tuesday applied to the government for their official importation, but Deputy Minister of the Interior Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥) said the application only included a copy of the authorization letter, despite the government already releasing a list of requirements for those who intend to import COVID-19 vaccines, including the documentation that must accompany them.

Why donate half BioNTech and half Sinopharm? Tsai wants us to believe it is to give Taiwanese a “choice.”

Chang and Tsai have set up the application to fail. They want to dangle vaccines in front of fearful Taiwanese, and tell them that their government stands between them and inoculation. It is a policy of divide and conquer, driving a wedge between government and the governed, and between the central and local governments. They are doing the CCP’s work for it.

Is that not playing politics?