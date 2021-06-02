Macron seeks African reset with new view of French history

By Jason Burke / The Guardian, Pretoria





With the golden winter sun slanting across the palm trees and yellow sandstone, the scene was perfect. French President Emmanuel Macron and his host, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, walked down the red carpet of the Union Buildings in Pretoria as the Marseillaise resonated through the clean, crisp air.

The historic setting was apt. Since taking power in 2017, the French president has sought a broad reset of national strategy, relations and intervention in Africa. He has chosen a very contemporary way to do this: by re-examining the past.

In Africa, he is not alone in regarding history as important. Last week, Germany agreed to pay Namibia 1.1 billion euros (US$1.34 billion) as it officially recognized its colonists’ murder of tens of thousands of Herero and Nama people at the start of the 20th century — a gesture of reconciliation, but not legally binding reparations, for what Berlin now recognizes was a “genocide.”

Others also see the history of the continent as critical — and useful — today. China, which has made a major effort to extend influence across Africa, systematically highlights the bloody past of Western colonial powers on the continent. Russia has consciously invoked the relationships and myths of the Cold War, telling countries such as Angola that the former ties bind tight.

The UK has tried to invoke imperial history through the Commonwealth, in the somewhat optimistic belief that leaders and citizens of former colonies would remember fondly decades of exploitative and sometimes brutal rule. So far this appears to have had little success.

Early efforts to restore Zimbabwe to the Commonwealth have foundered and the government in the troubled former British colony has unveiled a statue in the center of the capital, Harare, of a revered spiritual leader who resisted subjugation by Cecil Rhodes and his British South Africa Company.

“It’s true that France has a history in Africa that is complex,” said French Lawmaker Herve Berville, who accompanied Macron. “Sometimes of happiness, of family, a wealth of cultural and other exchange, but more complex, deeper, heavier too. And we have to recognize our wrongdoings, our mistakes... This is not to self-flagellate, but simply to be honest with ourselves and others who have lived the consequences of our actions.”

On Thursday, the French president spent a day in Rwanda, a former Belgian colony whose government has long accused France of complicity in the killing of about 800,000 mostly Tutsi Rwandans in 1994.

In Kigali, Macron asked for forgiveness and spoke of how the French bore a terrible responsibility after standing by a genocidal regime for far too long — although he said it had the best of intentions.

The speech was based on the findings of a French report by historians and archivists given unprecedented access to key French government archives.

Although not an apology, Macron’s words were enough to satisfy Rwandan President Paul Kagame, in power for 27 years and one of the most influential leaders on the continent.

“By recognizing the errors of our past [in Africa], we can better prepare our future there,” said Berville, an orphan evacuated by the French army from Rwanda who grew up in France.

Another benefit is pre-empting the efforts of competitors such as Russia or China from “instrumentalizing and exploiting” that history, he said.

A similar historical inquiry investigated atrocities committed by French authorities, police and troops in Algeria during the colonial period and bloody war of independence there. Then there are moves to repatriate at least some of the works in French museums that were looted from Africa.

Mohamed Diatta, an analyst at the Institute for Security Studies in Pretoria, said Macron had been inconsistent, but appeared to have recognized the importance of the past in opening up new opportunities to engage with Africa’s young population.

“There is a little bit of movement and it is encouraging. France’s ultimate guiding principle is protection and advancement of its own interests, that’s not going to change, but the way they do things can change,” Diatta said. “France’s relationship with Africa ... cannot be separated from how France is dealing with its colonial past in France itself; how France deals with its immigrant population of African descent in France. There is this past that needs to be addressed in a proper manner.”

However, some aspects of the past can also be usefully ignored. Macron’s new strategy sees the continent as an immensely varied whole, not divided by old empires or language, with opportunities for political or economic advantage well outside the traditional “FrancAfrique.”

Analysts point out that South Africa, a former British imperial dominion where English is the primary language of business and administration, is not a traditional partner of Paris.

“France recognizes there is an advantage in non-French-speaking parts of Africa that don’t have the hang-ups and suspicions of FrancAfrique and so is making a bigger push there,” said Alex Vines, director of the Africa program at Chatham House. “There are historical relationships with former colonies, but it’s not there that its businesses are making money and making inroads.”

Critics point out that there is much that looks still familiar about French interventions. Security, arms sales and resource exploitation still loom large. Last month, Macron flew to the funeral of late Chadian president Idriss Deby, a key French ally for decades, to make clear to local rebels that Deby’s son and unelected successor was France’s protege.

Then there is the bloody intervention in Mali, where French troops have tried for a decade to help local forces suppress Muslim extremism without success.

In South Africa, such reminders of the priorities of a non-too-distant past were kept far away, symbolically as well as physically. Instead, Macron focused on winning hearts, minds and contracts with offers of aid, support for vaccine production in Africa and streamlined commercial ties.

“There will always be some who say it is too little, too late,” Berville said, speaking hours before his flight with the French president back to Paris on Saturday. “But there is an entire generation in Africa who want to transform relations with France. In politics, you have to be responsive to reality.”