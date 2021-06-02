[ LETTER ]

Safety first on vaccines

As the COVID-19 outbreak continues, Taiwan faces pressure as only a small percentage of the population has been vaccinated.

Taiwan has had difficulty acquiring vaccines from other nations, such as Germany’s BioNTech, with China intervening in the process. China intends to offer Taiwan its vaccines from Shanghai Fosun, but President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) is unwilling to accept the offer over transparency concerns.

This has brought criticism over allowing politics to dictate policy.

At the same time, China insists on performing military exercises around Taiwan, despite the ongoing problem of the vaccines.

With respect to importing vaccines through Shanghai Fosun, medical safety should be the most important index to reference.

If Fosun is just a sales agent which takes vaccines from factories overseas and distributes them throughout China, there would be little concern about their quality based on international research reports.

Moreover, the government could authorize private enterprises to purchase the vaccines in case tensions between China and Taiwan hinder the transactions.

However, if Fosun produces vaccines by itself, this complicates matters. In this case, both quality and legal issues must be taken into account.

Although COVID-19 has seriously affected the daily lives of Taiwanese and has caused more than 100 deaths, this in itself is not a reason to take vaccines that are not certain to be safe.

Taiwanese and the government should put hostility aside, but we should not accept all acts of goodwill without analyzing the risk, or we just put ourselves in more danger.

To deal with the problem of the lack of vaccines, some groups and corporations in Taiwan have announced they have the will and ability to purchase overseas vaccines.

I think this is a good way to get adequate vaccines if the government cannot buy enough.

Nevertheless, these vaccines must be legal and certified, we do not want to get fatal vaccines which could exacerbate the current crisis.

Both the government and Taiwanese corporations should put people’s safety and health first, especially at this time.

We should not just talk about Chinese vaccines, what we have to determine is whether all the vaccines that are delivered to Taiwan are safe.

Roger Hsieh

Taoyuan