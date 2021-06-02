EDITORIAL: Show nurses respect they deserve

Tragedy struck on Monday at a New Taipei City hospital when a 62-year-old COVID-19 patient stabbed three nurses with a knife. The patient was reportedly upset about being neglected in an isolation room.

While the three nurses did not experience life-threatening injuries, the wounds were serious and one had to undergo emergency surgery.

This was very upsetting to already overworked and underappreciated nurses, who are toiling long hours in grueling conditions to help combat the COVID-19 outbreak. The nurses who were attacked also experienced psychological trauma and are receiving counseling.

Although tensions are high and the attacker was allegedly emotionally unstable, this sort of treatment of nurses is not uncommon even in more normal circumstances. Patients and their families often do not appreciate their professionalism and hard work, and treat them like their personal servants.

The 2019 documentary A Bittersweet Dilemma (南丁格爾), which explored this problem, shows patients screaming at nurses whenever their needs are not met.

The nursing sector has long been known for its heavy workload and long hours that contribute to a low retention rate, but the deeply rooted disrespect toward nurses that continues even today is heartbreaking.

When the Taipei City Government issued a call at the onset of the latest COVID-19 outbreak for any retired or former nurses to help out, more than 1,000 people signed up on the first day — to work in dangerous conditions in stifling personal protective equipment.

It takes about 20 minutes to prepare and put on a full protective suit, and a nurse cannot eat or use the bathroom while wearing one.

A video of two nurses squeezing sweat out of their shirts after testing people for COVID-19 all morning wearing the suits under the hot sun went viral.

“We are willing to do this for you, so for our sake, please stay at home,” a caption read.

Other online accounts of the stress experienced by nurses are not as cheerful.

Many are afraid to come in contact with their loved ones and isolate for fear of being judged by their neighbors.

Entertainer Honduras (洪都拉斯) yesterday said that he was heartbroken to find out that his son, who is a nurse, had been avoiding going home in fear of infecting his family.

Another nurse on Facebook on Monday wrote about how she was on the brink of collapse with no end to the outbreak in sight, and that when she was at home, she was afraid to touch her children.

Despite these great sacrifices, the disrespect continues.

Taiwan Nursing and Medical Industries Union president Chen Yu-feng (陳玉鳳) yesterday angrily described in a videoconference call how even in these times of duress, some patients were abusing their call buttons to complain and ask nurses to perform menial tasks.

One patient even burst out of his isolation ward and coughed in a nurse’s face, Chen said.

The patient who stabbed the nurses remains unrepentant, claiming he did it because they had a poor attitude. Whether that is true or not, it is not an excuse to assault someone; it is no excuse to be rude to them on any level — especially when they are risking their personal well-being to fight the outbreak.

Patients must realize that nursing is not a hospitality service. Nurses are there to do their jobs efficiently and to help save lives.

It is really hard to stay cheerful in such a situation, but they carry on each day. Please show them the respect they deserve.