Elderly care must be virus-proofed

By George Yi 伊佳奇





Taiwan’s disease prevention armor is not very tight. Several days ago, COVID-19 cluster cases occurred at a long-term care facility in Taipei, with rapid tests showing that 25 residents and nine workers were infected.

Taiwan seems to have learned nothing from the tragedies over the past year in countries such as the US, Japan, South Korea and Australia, where high COVID-19 death rates have been reported at elderly care facilities. Taiwan’s complacency and negligence are cracks in its disease prevention armor.

In the US, long-term care facilities have become major disaster areas during the pandemic, with a high number of deaths recorded there — a phenomenon that has also occurred in many other countries. Some people refer to the deaths at the facilities in the US as a “black hole.”

Taiwan’s first COVID-19 death in a long-term care facility was confirmed in March last year, after a caregiver brought the virus into the facility.

In reaction to the death, the Ministry of Health and Welfare made COVID-19 testing for medical workers with symptoms compulsory, and revised its evaluation standards for the facilities with focus on disease prevention and infection control. The Taipei City Government also announced that it would tighten the management standards for the facilities, ban caregivers from working at more than one facility and suspend home services for those under home quarantine.

While the pandemic ravaged the world, Taiwan failed to tighten its defense, and the central government’s complacency resulted in a weak spot in disease prevention.

A caregiver at the Taipei facility on May 10 visited the city’s Wanhua District (萬華), which became one of the centers of the nationwide COVID-19 outbreak, but the employer did not report the visit.

Two residents later fell ill and were rushed to a local hospital on May 19 and 21 respectively, where they tested positive for the virus. The cases were confirmed on May 23 and Monday last week.

Taipei and New Taipei City — the municipalities with the most elderly people — have become COVID-19 hot spots.

Older people are at high risk during the outbreak dominated by a COVID-19 variant first detected in the UK.

Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) data showed that many of those who died in the past few days were older people with comorbidities, including high blood pressure, cirrhosis and diabetes.

Those who died from the British variant had a 10 times higher viral load than those who died from other variants.

Atypical symptoms often occur in elderly patients. As many of them have comorbidities, these symptoms are often misattributed to other conditions. For example, if mild pneumonia occurs, causing a drop in the patient’s blood oxygen level, it can lead to their death within a short time. Residents of long-term care facilities are at heightened risk of this often undetected condition.

Taiwan can only keep the pandemic at bay if the government patches the disease prevention weak spot, and, together with operators of the facilities, increases its alertness and implements strict disease prevention measures.

Otherwise, the disaster that occurred in the US and elsewhere might also befall Taiwan. The nation must avoid what occurred in Spain, where dead bodies were reportedly kept in the same rooms as long-term care facility residents.

George Yi is a researcher on long-term care policy.

Translated by Eddy Chang