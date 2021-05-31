EDITORIAL: Preparing for workforce fallout

The unemployment rate last month edged down 0.03 percentage points to 3.64 percent, the lowest in 21 months, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) reported on Tuesday. While fallout from an increase in the number of locally transmitted COVID-19 cases has yet to be reflected in the employment data, the job market will show the impact if the virus situation continues to worsen.

Taiwan is facing its biggest COVID-19 challenge since the start of the pandemic early last year. With the Central Epidemic Command Center raising the COVID-19 alert to level 3 for the whole nation and extending the alert until June 14, businesses reliant on domestic demand — such as retailers, food and beverage outlets and tourism-related companies — were hit yet again, after bearing the brunt of the financial impact after the virus first appeared here.

Judging by the first COVID-19 wave, companies would first cut working hours to manage a slowdown in business. They would then implement furloughs and wage cuts if the situation remains bleak, before finally trimming their workforce and halting operations in a worst-case scenario.

In June last year, the number of workers who took unpaid leave one time spiked to more than 30,000, and the employees who worked less than 35 hours per week one time soared to more than 200,000, while the unemployment rate from April to June ranged between 4 percent and 4.03 percent, Ministry of Labor data showed.

External demand has thus far kept manufacturing from being affected by the surge in COVID-19 cases, but there are signs that more workers in the retail and service sectors are being asked to take unpaid leave. Ministry of Labor data released on Monday showed that the number of furloughed workers increased by 38 from a week earlier to 3,925 — that number is likely to rise.

The outlook for the labor market is not positive in the short term, especially as the unemployment rate tends to increase between June and August during the graduation season.

The National Development Council last week estimated that the surge in COVID-19 infections could reduce GDP growth by 0.06 percentage points this year if the situation is brought under control by the end of next month, but if the situation remains serious into the July-to-September period, the damage could deepen to 0.53 percentage points.

As quickly as possible, the government should implement relief and stimulus measures to help affected people make ends meet.

Many remember the bothersome application procedures for government relief last year, and the slow distribution of bailout funds.

This year, such shortcomings should be avoided by simplifying the review procedures, making the administrative steps more efficient, improving cooperation between the central and local governments, and focusing funds on the rescue of businesses worst affected by the virus situation.

To limit its effect on the economy, the government should prepare for the possibility that the outbreak could extend to manufacturing by setting up ways to avoid work stoppages and supply chain disruptions.

A report released last week by the Taiwan Association of Machinery Industry urged the government to implement safety protocols that would allow manufacturers to continue operating should the COVID-19 alert be raised to level 4. More trade and industry associations are expected to come forward with similar appeals out of concern for national security and economic growth.