[ LETTER ]

Lax attitudes led to chaos

On Tuesday last week in the afternoon, the Ministry of Education announced nationwide school closures to start the next day and last until Friday. This rude bolt from the blue startled the administration offices of schools outside of Taipei and New Taipei City: They had no idea this was coming.

Less than three hours from the end of the school day, frenetic school staff busied themselves with making the necessary preparations, from securing the school campus to organizing tasks for personnel and students, arranging classes and postponing tests and examinations, in scenes that would best be described as chaotic.

Teachers were forced to arrange for the immediate transfer of classes to online distance learning, and had to in the shortest amount of time possible arrange professional consultations with colleagues and peers, gather teaching materials, amend curriculums and arrange homework. Parents were also thrown into panic, rushing to shops to buy equipment for online classes — difficult enough to get amid the COVID-19 pandemic and while they must also go to work — all the time worried that if their children do not have the necessary equipment, they would fall behind.

The next morning, students were up early waiting to start classes, even pushing their teachers to begin. Students generally want to finish their classes and assignments as soon as possible so that they can have more leisure time and arrange their time for things that they want to do.

This national school closure has caused something of a revolution in the education sector. As early as the outbreak of the pandemic last year, the ministry had requested that schools prepare for distance learning, and yet only a few complied, with the rest taking a rather perfunctory approach.

This means that now that distance learning is required, online classes are simply not up to scratch, and students and parents are calling for schools to get their act together. Had they made preparations, the schools would not have had to spend so much effort now to put things right.

The ministry also long ago asked teachers to set up social media groups to communicate with each other, but the majority of teachers regarded these as personal studios, reluctant to exchange ideas with each other. It was not until distance-learning classes were officially required that they saw the wisdom in communicating with their peers on the best way to proceed.

Online classes have a different dynamic than a physical classroom. Teachers who would ordinarily just read from lessons or rely on supplementary teaching materials quickly found that they were coming up short and that the authority they once enjoyed in the classroom had just disappeared.

Having nationwide school closures happen out of the blue like this risks opening a kind of Pandora’s box, throwing open the curtains on the crisis management abilities of individual school administrations, and showing the caliber of individual teachers and the courses they teach.

It would be the students and their parents who act as the “school inspectors” and “course assessors” in this scenario, in the final assessment forcing teachers and schools to dance to the tune of market demand.

Lee Chun-yi

Kaohsiung