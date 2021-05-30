Unequal treatment of workers in face of virus

By Chang Hsun-ching 張勳慶





Due to a spike in domestic COVID-19 cases, Taichung’s Tunghai University has told students who work part-time on campus to suspend work without pay from May 15.

This is clearly in contravention of labor laws stipulating that an employer must continue to pay its employees when it takes the initiative to suspend work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Similarly, since the Central Epidemic Commend Center (CECC) raised the COVID-19 alert to level 3, some local industries have been forced to suspend work to comply with disease prevention rules or under public pressure under the slogan “one island, one life,” leaving business operators and employees to live off their savings.

Despite being faced with a loss of income, a majority of Taiwanese might support the suspension of business activity, at least in the early stages of the outbreak, when many fear its potentially deadly consequences.

However, if the pandemic situation remains severe for a long time, it will eventually strike a blow to the government.

Regarding industries that the government ordered to suspend operations, a top official at the Ministry of Labor said that whether employers have to continue to pay salaries depends on labor negotiations, acting as if the issue is irrelevant to the government.

It is important to remember that these industries suffer financial losses for the sake of the nation’s disease prevention.

Those familiar with the private sector know that it is unrealistic for employees to negotiate payments with their employer at a time when operations are suspended and no money is coming in.

Obviously, some top officials know nothing about the real world.

It has become clear that a system based on inequality exists in today’s workplace.

Local media on Monday reported that several cleaning personnel and security guards at Taipei Rapid Transit Corp (TRTC) tested positive for COVID-19. As these workers are deployed in stations and trains, TRTC has publicized few information on the cases, keeping the issue low-key. Previously, when infections among personnel were reported, TRTC said that the cases were “temporary workers” or “outsourced workers,” emphasizing that they were not regular employees.

This highlighted that the company has during the pandemic treated these irregularly employed workers as if they were disposable chopsticks.

Many employers rely on a large number of inexpensive workers to operate their businesses.

However, when such workers get infected one after another, it becomes clear that employers do not care whether those at the front lines are at high risk. As many of them are irregularly employed, their employers would never assist them in getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

If a temporary worker falls ill, they simply ask the labor agency to replace the worker, without any concern about the worker’s health. In comparison, this would unlikely happen to a well-protected civil servant. Media reported that an employee at the Wugu District Office in New Taipei City was diagnosed with COVID-19, and he is surely to get proper treatment and can rest assured that he will not lose his job before his health is restored.

Since the COVID-19 alert has been raised to level 3, it has become clear that the government treats workers differently, granting them unequal access to rights and financial security, and treating some as role models for the public and some as disposable.

During the pandemic, some workers will perhaps discover that top government officials see them as part of the latter group.

Chang Hsun-ching is a former librarian.

Translated by Eddy Chang