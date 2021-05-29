The world’s responsibility to South Asia

India and its neighbors desperately need more vaccines, oxygen and other supplies, and it is in everyone else’s interest to provide them as fast as possible

By Kevin Rudd





Almost one-quarter of humanity lives on the Indian subcontinent. That fact is easily forgotten elsewhere, as world leaders focus on combating outbreaks of COVID-19 and its new variants within their own countries.

However, when our descendants pass judgement on this moment in history, they will not just remember the lockdowns, masks and vaccination programs. They will also remember India and its neighbors.

They will remember how human remains were found bloated and decomposing on the banks of the sacred Ganges River; how bodies had to be left in the heat outside crematoriums, owing to a lack of wood for funeral pyres. They will remember how hospitals ran low on oxygen, medication and hospital beds, while people lined up outside emergency departments and clinics begging for someone to save their loved ones.

Illustration: Tania Chou

All of this will be seared in memory and history. Beyond inflicting agony on the sick, the COVID-19 outbreak in the world’s most populous democracy is now robbing victims of their dignity in death, too.

At the Asia Society, we hear accounts almost daily from friends and colleagues who have lost their relatives.

As one member of the Asia 21 Young Leaders network said: “An uncle passed away last evening. Another the day before. A friend’s father last week. Everyone I know has someone they’ve lost.”

There are already too many of these stories and now this tragedy is spilling across India’s borders. In Nepal, where half of its people are testing positive for the virus, the hardship is multiplied by the fact that India is the country’s principal supplier of vaccines and oxygen. That supply line is now shut down.

While these up-close images reveal an unfolding humanitarian calamity, the overall perspective shows that situations might only worsen as this deadly wave expands unchecked to rural areas of the subcontinent, where essential medical facilities are even scarcer. As fellow members of the human family, and as residents of democracies who stand up for each other when help is required, we all need to act — governments, businesses and private citizens. The quicker we do so, the more lives we might save.

Helping South Asia is not only the right thing to do, it is also in our own self-interest. The rampant spread of the virus anywhere can create more deadly COVID-19 variants that threaten us all. What can be done?

Start with vaccination. We need to put shots into at least 1 billion arms as fast as possible. To date, fewer than 10 percent of people in each South Asian country (with the exception of Bhutan) have received at least one vaccine dose, according to Our World in Data.

We must pull new levers to speed things up. To that end, the rest of the world should join the US and more than 100 other countries in backing a temporary WTO waiver of intellectual property protections on vaccines.

This initiative, coupled with the removal of restrictions on related supplies and equipment, would help India’s sizable pharmaceutical industry to increase production, reducing vaccine shortages domestically and in the region.

It is also incumbent on countries with excess vaccine supplies — particularly those in the developed world — to share the wealth. Earlier in the pandemic, India set an example by sending more than 66 million doses of vaccines to 95 countries around the world when it could have vaccinated its own people more rapidly. It is time to return the favor.

Equally important, more must be done to counter the scourge of misinformation. In an environment where fraudulent miracle cures are being propagated widely on social media, the world should help fund and support vaccine literacy programs. Campaigns to increase the acceptance of masks, vaccines, social distancing and other measures are needed, especially in rural parts of the subcontinent, where complex sociocultural factors and linguistic diversity pose additional challenges.

Finally, there is the problem of insufficient oxygen canisters and concentrators, and tankers to transport them.

Of all the requests we have received from our friends in the region, the plea for more oxygen has been the most urgent. India has only about 1,600 cryogenic tankers capable of transporting oxygen from production facilities to hospitals. That includes the tankers it already supplied to Nepal, which itself has such a paucity of oxygen canisters that it is now asking mountaineers returning from Mount Everest to donate their empty ones.

Shipping cryogenic tankers and oxygen canisters to South Asia will help save the lives of those threatened by the shortage, rather than by COVID-19 itself. Here, developed countries with ample production capacity can help in ways that local non-governmental organizations cannot.

Ultimately, this pandemic, and the legacy of our global response, belongs to all of us. Each generation is confronted by challenges great and small, and this one is ours. Unless we can truly protect people everywhere by stopping the virus and slowing its mutations, we might find ourselves facing the prospect of a permanent pandemic.

Kevin Rudd is a former prime minister of Australia and president of the Asia Society.

Copyright: Project Syndicate